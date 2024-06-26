Yatra Ranked Amongst Top 100 Franchise Brands of 2024 in Annual Survey

NEW DELHI, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatra Online Limited (BSE: 543992) (NSE: YATRA), India's largest corporate travel services provider and one of its leading online travel companies, is proud to announce that it has been ranked amongst the Top 100 Franchise Brands for the year 2024 by Franchise India. This prestigious recognition comes from an annual survey that evaluates franchises across various industries for their exceptional performance, growth, and commitment to excellence. The Franchise India Awards, one of India's top honours in franchising, shines a spotlight on organisations that have demonstrated exceptional business skills, dedication, and success in the franchise game.

The inclusion in this esteemed list underscores Yatra's dedication to providing unparalleled travel solutions and services to both its customers and business partners. Over the years, Yatra has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and franchisee support, establishing itself as a trusted name in the travel industry.

Yatra has been at the forefront of leveraging technology to enhance the travel experience, offering a seamless platform for booking flights, hotels, holidays, and more. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Yatra has developed a robust support system that ensures a hassle-free travel experience for its clients, making it a preferred choice amongst travellers cutting across segments. Yatra's franchise model is built on the foundation of mutual growth and success. Comprehensive training, marketing support, and operational guidance are provided to franchisees, enabling them to deliver top-notch services. Yatra has shown impressive growth metrics, expanding its reach and influence across the country, and continually enhancing its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of travellers.

Mr. Dhruv Shringi, CEO and Whole-Time Director of Yatra Online Limited, expressed his delight at this achievement, saying, "We are honoured to be recognized as one of the Top 100 Franchise Brands of 2024. This accolade is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and service excellence. We share this success with our dedicated franchisees and loyal customers, who are integral to our journey."

"We are honoured to share that Yatra Online Limited has been featured amongst The Top 100 Franchise brands 2024 list in The Franchising World magazine. We are thrilled to recognize your excellence and achievements in the category of Travel Services. This prestigious recognition stems from our annual survey, which evaluates franchises across various industries for their exceptional performance, growth, and commitment to excellence. Yatra has consistently showcased a strong dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and franchisee support, solidifying its reputation as a trusted name in the travel industry," commented Ashita Marya, CEO, Franchise India.

Yatra's recognition among the top franchise brands highlights its position as a leader in the travel industry and sets a benchmark for continued success and growth. As the company moves forward, it remains committed to enhancing its franchise network, expanding its service portfolio, and delivering exceptional travel experiences to its clients.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the parent company of Yatra Online Limited (a public listed company at NSE and BSE) whose corporate office is based in Gurugram, India. Yatra Online Limited is India's largest corporate travel services provider in terms of number of corporate clients with over 813 corporate customers and it is the third largest online travel company in India among key OTA players in terms of gross booking revenue and operating revenue, for Fiscal Year 2023. (Source: CRISIL Report), operating the website https://www.yatra.com/ . The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in-city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 105,600 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,490 cities across India as well as more than 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels (Source: CRISIL Report). The company also launched a freight forwarding business in late 2020 called Yatra Freight to further expand its corporate service offerings.

