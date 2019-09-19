Yili's Greek Style Yoghurt AMBROSIAL is Officially Launched in Southeast Asia Market, Further Expanding Its Dairy Silk Road

"Yili's decision to introduce AMBROSIAL in Southeast Asia originated from the goal of integrating high-quality resources globally to provide healthy food options for customers worldwide," explained An Lei, Vice President of Yili Group. "AMBROSIAL strives to bring rich and creamy indulgence to life. The market entry into the Southeast Asian market is a new step for Yili Group to reach larger groups of consumers around the world. It is also a new initiative for Yili to promote a healthy lifestyle and sustainable development in Southeast Asia."

The rich and creamy Greek-style drinking yoghurt, with more protein than regular yoghurt, is produced with a signature yoghurt culture developed by the Agricultural University of Athens in Greece and made from fresh milk sourced from well-chosen pastures.

The product was developed to meet the evolving modern lifestyle as an on-the-go indulgence and to provide Asian consumers with a new drinking experience. Since the AMBROSIAL brand was launched in 2013, it has reached annual sales of over USD 1.97 billion.

AMBROSIAL launched in Southeast Asia market is available in three types of packaging for convenience, namely Tetra-Pak, Tetra-Top and PET Bottle, as well as five flavors - original, blueberry, strawberry, yellow peach & oats and mango & passion fruit.

In July, Yili's AMBROSIAL orange and pineapple flavoured yoghurt was shortlisted as a FINALIST in "Best Concept" categories of the 2019 Asian Food Innovation Awards. This yoghurt will also be available in some of the markets in the future.

Yili is ambitious to bring wider ranges of products with the highest quality to customers in the region. Yili strives to provide customers with the very best, sourcing the highest quality ingredients globally, as well as pushing forward innovation and marketing capabilities. With Yili's ultimate objective "Sharing Health with the World", the group is keen to become the most trusted healthy food provider in the world.

About Yili

Founded in 1956, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. (Yili Group) has been the largest dairy producer in China and ranks first in Asia according to the 2018 Rabobank "Global Dairy Top 20." Yili is the only dairy company to serve both the summer and winter Olympic games. Utilizing technology, Yili aims to build the world's leading R&D and industry-university research cooperation platform for the health food industry. Yili was awarded "China's Best Practices" of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative in 2017, and ranks third in "Top 50 Most Valuable Food Brands in the World" by Brand Finance in 2019. The group proactively sources high-quality milk from the golden belt area in Asia, Europe, Oceania and the Americas and aims to become the world's most trusted health food provider.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190919/2585951-1-b

SOURCE Yili Group