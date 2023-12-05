Yotta Data Services Collaborates with NVIDIA to Catalyze India's AI Transformation

Yotta launches Shakti Cloud: India's Largest Supercomputer of 16 Exaflops AI computing power with NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs to drive mass-scale AI innovation in India

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotta Data Services today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to deliver cutting-edge GPU computing infrastructure and platforms for its Shakti Cloud platform. The collaboration will advance the development of AI solutions in India by bringing state-of-the-art AI capabilities within reach of numerous organizations, businesses, AI researchers, and a multitude of startups across the country. With this offering, Yotta customers will be able to train large language models (LLMs) and other AI workloads serving the growing needs of Indian, Asian, and broader global markets.

Yotta has already placed a large order for NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU s, a powerful GPU for AI and HPC workloads, and plans to go operational with 4096 GPUs by January 2024 and 16,384 GPUs by June 2024. With complete support from NVIDIA and a shared vision to develop India's sovereign AI landscape, Yotta also plans to massively scale up its GPU stable to 32,768 by the end of 2025. This will directly address the huge demand for high-performance GPUs by research labs, enterprises, and startups for HPC and AI workloads.

With this collaboration, Yotta becomes the first NVIDIA Partner Network cloud partner (NCP) in India and joins the global NCP list as an Elite Partner.

Further, Yotta is deploying an NVIDIA-powered reference architecture with NVIDIA InfiniBand networking that will allow GPU clusters to deliver great performance at scale for large AI training and inferencing workloads, as well as HPC workloads.

Yotta's Shakti Cloud AI platform will include various PaaS services from day one, including foundational AI models and applications that will help Indian enterprises create powerful AI tools and products.

Yotta will deploy the first cluster of 16,384 GPUs at NM1, Yotta's highly acclaimed and Asia's largest Uptime Tier-IV data center, located in Navi Mumbai. Next, Yotta will deploy a similar-sized cluster at D1, Yotta's newest and largest hyperscale data center in Greater Noida, near Delhi.

This collaboration comes at a moment of phenomenal growth in India's AI adoption efforts, with the country becoming a hub for research, online gaming, and digital content creation. AI adoption in India is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of more than 20% to reach US$14 billion by 2030. The Indian gaming industry is similarly expected to furiously grow to reach US$5 billion by 2025. All these industries rely heavily on GPU computing to meet expected customer demands.

Darshan Hiranandani, Co-founder & Chairman of Yotta, and Sunil Gupta, Co-founder & CEO of Yotta, share the excitement. "Yotta is proud to join forces with NVIDIA, a global leader in GPU technology, in India to launch our Shakti Cloud platform to usher in a new era of computing innovation in line with the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister for a digital Bharat. We're excited to embark on this journey, leveraging our scalable cloud and data center infrastructure and NVIDIA's cutting-edge GPU technology to empower Indian businesses, governments, startups, and researchers with unparalleled GPU-as-a-Service solutions to catalyze advancements in AI, machine learning, gaming, content creation, and scientific research. Yotta aims to accelerate innovation and transform industries across India, delivering the power of NVIDIA GPUs as a service to drive growth, efficiency, and excellence. This collaborative work represents a significant milestone in our journey, and we are excited about the endless possibilities it holds for our customers and India as a whole. We are also thankful for the continuing support of the Ministry of Information Technology and the governments of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh for making this a reality."

Commenting on this development, Jay Puri, executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations at NVIDIA, said, "India has emerged as a vibrant hub for technological innovation and digital transformation. Our collaboration with Yotta will help open up access to the specialized infrastructure that makes AI possible at scale and bring GPU capabilities to customers in India, accelerating advancements in AI and fostering innovation across industries."

Key Highlights of the Collaboration:

Accelerating AI compute in India : With NVIDIA GPU hardware, Yotta will help Indian enterprises significantly accelerate their ability to build powerful AI tools and services for the global market.

With NVIDIA GPU hardware, Yotta will help Indian enterprises significantly accelerate their ability to build powerful AI tools and services for the global market. Democratizing GPU power: Yotta will empower Indian businesses of all sizes to access GPU resources on demand, transforming the way they operate and innovate.

Yotta will empower Indian businesses of all sizes to access GPU resources on demand, transforming the way they operate and innovate. Boosting innovation: Through GPUaaS, Yotta aims to catalyze breakthroughs in AI, gaming, scientific research, data analytics, and more, positioning India as a global technology leader.

Through GPUaaS, Yotta aims to catalyze breakthroughs in AI, gaming, scientific research, data analytics, and more, positioning as a global technology leader. Robust, world-class infrastructure & technology: Yotta's world-class data centers and cloud services will provide a secure and scalable environment for businesses to use NVIDIA GPUs.

Yotta's world-class data centers and cloud services will provide a secure and scalable environment for businesses to use NVIDIA GPUs. Market disruption & expansion: With NVIDIA technology, Yotta will disrupt the traditional ways enterprises have accessed GPU computing with the availability of on demand and scalable GPU resources, opening access up to new customer segments and sectors.

Yotta aims to democratize access to GPU resources, fostering innovation and competitiveness across various sectors. Yotta's Shakti Cloud will deliver GPUs and various associated AI and PaaS services in a highly cost-effective manner on a per hour usage model, with options for long-term reservations.

Yotta's commitment to technological excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with its mission to accelerate digital transformation across India.

To read more on Yotta's Shakti Cloud GPU-as-a-Service offerings, visit https://yotta.com/shakticloud

About Yotta

Yotta Data Services is a new-age Digital Transformation service provider offering Cloud, GPUs, data center hosting, Connectivity, Cybersecurity services, cyber Workspaces, managed applications, and a wide range of Managed IT services. Yotta operates its cloud regions at its two hyperscale data center parks in Panvel (Navi Mumbai) and Greater Noida (Delhi). Yotta's cloud is Meity empaneled (VCC & GCC). Yotta is working to launch its open source based feature rich hyperscale cloud "Yntraa" by the end of 2023.

Yotta's first data center - Yotta NM1 data centre in Panvel, part of a mammoth 600 MW DC campus, has been acknowledged as APAC's best Data Center by Datacloud Global Awards in 2021 and 2023 and is the world's 2nd largest Uptime Institute Certified Tier IV facility. Yotta Greater Noida DC Park launched in Oct 2022, is a mammoth 180 MW campus, the largest one in the whole of North India. Yotta's numerous accolades and certifications include RBI's cyber security framework and localization framework, ISO27017 for protection of personal information in public cloud, ISO 27701 for Privacy Information management (PIMS), PCI-DSS, and SOC2-Type 2, SOC3 among others. For more information, visit www.yotta.com

About NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a global leader in GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) technology. The company designs and manufactures advanced GPUs that power a wide range of applications, including gaming, artificial intelligence, data center, and automotive computing. NVIDIA's innovative technology is driving advancements in industries such as deep learning, autonomous vehicles, and supercomputing. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA continues to revolutionize computing, providing solutions that enable people and businesses to achieve unprecedented levels of performance. For more information, visit www.nvidia.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2293036/Yotta_Shakti_Logo.jpg