Zinnov Awards 2020 recognizes the Titans in Tech, individuals, and organizations who have become synonymous with excellence in the GCoE ecosystem

- Zinnov hosts its Annual Awards for the 11th consecutive year, recognizing exceptional individuals and organizations at the forefront of technology innovation ~

- The 2020 edition of the Awards celebrates distinguished leaders and teams who have gone beyond to become true agents of change in the wake of the ongoing pandemic ~

BANGALORE, India, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinnov, a leading global management consulting firm, hosted the 11th edition of its marquee Awards today and released the names of the winners across all categories. Hosted virtually, this edition had individual winners and representatives from winning organizations acknowledging the Awards digitally.

Zinnov Awards 2020 is a testament to the grit, perseverance, and commitment of Global Centers of Excellence to rise above the uncertainties to emerge stronger and more resilient than ever. This year, the spotlight was on those remarkable individuals and organizations who faced adversity and emerged stronger for it, by building future-ready leadership, focusing on diversity, and driving innovation, even during these trying times. It equally emphasized the importance of recognizing not just the Goliaths of the technology ecosystem but the Davids too. It was an opportunity for smaller and emerging GCoEs to showcase their commitment to journey beyond resilience to become antifragile.

The virtual gathering included 1000+ leaders, technology practitioners, thought leaders, and the families of the winners who came out to celebrate the ecosystem in full strength. Zinnov Awards continues to be an acknowledged gold standard in recognizing the outstanding achievements and pivotal contributions of GCoEs in India, and this year too, saw an overwhelming response with 350+ nominations from 150+ companies across 8 award categories.

Award Categories and Winners

Category 1: Unlocking Centre Value: A company-wide award, this recognizes R&D Organizations across both Engineering and Enterprise IT centers that have rapidly evolved from being a pure play cost center to a value center.

Winners:

ER&D

Amadeus Labs



Continental Technical Centre India

Enterprise IT

Verizon India



Fiserv

Category 2: Great Place to Innovate: This category is a company-wide award to recognize GCoEs that are focused on value creation from the India center and have made concerted efforts across five key areas – Organization Charter, Culture, Internal Programs & Processes, External Linkages, and Innovation Metrics.

Winners:

Established

Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore



Mastercard

Emerging

Micron Technology Operations India LLP

Category 3: Business Continuity Readiness: This is an organization-wide award that assessed the BCP readiness of GCoEs in dealing with various disruptions and the specific role played by them in mitigating the impact of COVID-19.

Winners:

Fiserv

Swiss Re Global Business Solutions India Private Limited

Pitney Bowes India Pvt. Ltd.

Category 4: Inclusion & Diversity: A company-wide award, this aims to recognize organizations that have established programs and are the gold standards for Inclusion and Diversity in India, across four major drivers of Inclusion, namely, People, People Processes, Operational Enablement, and Ecosystem Engagements.

Winners:

Gender

VMware Software India Pvt. Ltd.



WM Global Technology Services India Private Ltd.

Gender & Beyond

Verizon India

Category 5: Building a Culture of Intrapreneurial Leadership: This is an organization-wide award to recognize those GCoEs that are focused on creating a culture to develop and nurture intrapreneurial leaders from the India center and have made concerted efforts to drive a strong leadership philosophy with allied programs to identify and develop leaders to deliver key business outcomes.

Continental Technical Centre India

VMware Software India Pvt. Ltd.

Category 6: Building World Class Site Ops: An organization-wide award, this category recognizes GCoEs that have an impeccable site operations team that forms the backbone of any company.

Winners:

Established

Applied Materials India



BMC Software India Pvt. Ltd.

Emerging

PepsiCo GBS India

Category 7: Next Generation Women Leaders: An individual contributor award, this felicitates women leaders in technology GCoEs who have created large scale impact through their business, leadership, and/or technology expertise. This year, two sub-categories were created to recognize women leaders in Business/Technology and Corporate Functions.

Winners:

Senior Level

Sheenam Ohrie from Dell Technologies



Charusmitha Rao from Akamai Technologies

Mid-Level

Priya Mallya from IBM

from IBM

Madhurima Agarwal from NetApp India Private Ltd.

Category 8: Technical Role Model: This is an individual contributor award that recognizes those individuals who have been technology stalwarts and star contributors to the internal and external technology ecosystems. This year, two sub-categories were created to recognize technologists who have created a significant impact in Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Analytics (AI & BDA) and Intelligent Automation (IA).

Winners:

Established (Senior Level)

Shibi Panikkar from Dell Technologies

from Dell Technologies

Sanil Kumar D from Huawei Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Established (Mid-Level)

Manojkumar Somabhai Parmar from Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

from Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Emerging (AI & BDA)

Dr Sunil Kumar Vuppala from Ericsson R&D

from Ericsson R&D

Manish Bhide from IBM

from IBM Emerging (IA)

Antony Suresh from Verizon India

