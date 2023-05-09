Zinnov's leaders, Amita Goyal and Namita Adavi, have been recognized globally for their exceptional client services, cementing one of India's first homegrown management consulting firms as a customer-centric brand in the global Consulting industry

~ Amita Goyal was named Global Leader in Consulting in 2023 followed by Namita Adavi being named one of the top Women Leaders in Technology in 2023 ~

BANGALORE, India, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinnov, a leading global management consulting and strategy advisory firm, has been recognized by Consulting Magazine, a global platform covering all aspects of consulting, as part of its award for the second year in a row. Amita Goyal, Partner, Zinnov, was awarded Global Leader in Consulting in 2023, and Namita Adavi, Principal at the firm, has been recognized as one of the top Women Leaders in Technology for 2023 – both under the 'Excellence in Client Service' category.

Since 2017, every year, Consulting Magazine's Global Leaders Program honors leaders such as Amita who strive to bring growth and success to their clients and firms while exhibiting outstanding work ethic, service delivery, and innovative thinking.

Amita's accolades have been founded on her deeply customer-centric approach, which has resulted in her being instrumental in accelerating the setup time of new global centers to less than a 3-month timeframe – from design to operationalization. Her exceptional customer empathy has been key to the firm's development of new frameworks, metrics, and engagement models that provide customers with a hyperpersonalized experience.

The Women Leaders in Technology Award celebrates the impact caused by women consultants in the field of technology. With over a decade of experience, Namita Adavi is highly regarded for her deep subject matter expertise and problem-solving abilities across clients. Her advice has been adopted into long-term roadmaps within GCC clients, resulting in clearer business outcomes – from a revenue, growth, talent, transformation, and optimization perspective.

Nitika Goel, CMO at Zinnov, stated, "Our unrelenting pursuit of doing what is right for our customers is reflected in these global accolades. Consulting Magazine is a highly respected platform, and we are delighted that our leaders were the only Indians (from India) recognized and celebrated at a global level. This is a true testament to the organization we are striving to build. Both Amita and Namita embody a customer-first approach and have consistently earned the love of our customers. They are truly deserving of this recognition from Consulting Magazine."

Amita said, "At Zinnov, we prioritize customer empathy and leverage a proven playbook to make their journey as seamless as possible. Our 20+ years of experience have shown that globalizing customers need more than just strategic advice; they need a trusted partner to implement the strategy, pivot when necessary, and mitigate risks. This recognition is a testament to our clients' support and trust in us and our approach. I am both humbled and grateful for this recognition."

Namita commented on the recognition, "A leader is only as good as their team. I am proud to be part of a team that is driven to continuously learn and push boundaries, challenging the status quo to make a meaningful impact. This award is a validation of the hard work and dedication of every member who supported me, including our valued customers, team members, and inspiring leaders who have set an example through action. I'm truly grateful for this recognition."

