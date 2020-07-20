Zoomlion's Localized Strategy Wins Recognition in Global High-end Markets

CHANGSHA, China, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (Zoomlion) has scored continuous global success in the first-half of 2020, including the record-breaking export of tower cranes to South Korea, delivery of its latest ZAT2000 all-terrain crane to Qatar, and new orders of T6515-8KC tower cranes from Slovenia.

Zoomlion has increased R&D investments to innovate and optimize products for customers worldwide, as well as providing comprehensive services that will enhance its competitiveness.

"'Localization' has always been at the core of Zoomlion's strategic global development, it's not only reflected in conducting businesses with local agents, but also developing products that would suit the local construction conditions and user habits," said Li Bin, Deputy General Manager of Overseas Company of Zoomlion.

Seizing the opportunities presented by the resumption of work in South Korea since the COVID-19 outbreak, Zoomlion has set a record number of tower cranes export to South Korea. The brand now accounts for nearly half of the market share of Chinese tower crane export to South Korea and has continued to maintain the top position.

Zoomlion has been cooperating with local South Korean agents since 2013, adjusting and upgrading the current products to meet the demands of the local market. Zoomlion now exports large-tonnage tower cranes to South Korea and covers product categories of flat-top, hammerhead and luffing-jib tower cranes. Zoomlion has launched project cooperation with top South Korean construction companies such as Lotte Construction, Daewoo Construction and Samsung Engineering & Construction Group.

"By working closely with local agents, we're looking to achieve mutually beneficial situations for all parties with excellent products and services, as well as contributing to the local construction projects," said Zhang Xin, Regional Manager of Zoomlion's Construction Hoisting Machinery Overseas Marketing Company (Asia Special Region)

ZAT2000, Zoomlion's latest 4.0 generation all-terrain crane, has been exported to Qatar together with several mid-tonnage truck cranes in June. With a lifting capacity of 200 tons, the ZAT2000 has emerged as a new player in the competitive local market of large-tonnage cranes. Zoomlion now holds the highest market share among Chinese crane exports to the Middle east.

In 2019, Zoomlion established Zoomlion CIFA Europe to develop tower crane business in the EU and has reached cooperation with the largest tower crane rental service in Slovenia to introduce the products into the local market. The T7020-12H tower crane is the first Zoomlion product to debut in Slovenia, the excellent performance of which led to another order of T6515-8KC tower cranes recently.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services. The company now sells more than 600 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering ten significant categories.

SOURCE Zoomlion