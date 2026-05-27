Zydus Hospitals, Gujarat crosses 1000 Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeries across centers in less than a year

Ahmedabad, Anand and Vadodara marking strong strides

AHMEDABAD, India, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint Replacement surgeries are well-established, but robotic surgeries are replacing the traditional methods at a rapid pace. Patients across domestic and international markets are seeking robotic-assisted procedures, and a combination of surgical excellence and advanced technology is making strong inroads. Zydus Hospitals have crossed a large number of robotic joint replacement surgeries, including Total Knee, Partial Knee and Hip Replacement across Gujarat. The expert team includes some of the renowned names in orthopaedics and joint replacement surgeries.

Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeons: Ahmedabad, Anand and Vadodara

Zydus Hospitals has USFDA-approved Mako Robotic systems, which leverage advanced software and CT imaging to construct a 3D model of the joint, allowing the surgeons to identify outliers and get precise implant size, orientation, and positioning as per each patient's unique anatomy. Intraoperatively, real-time haptic feedback and defined surgical boundaries prevent deviation directly, reducing the risk of misalignment and extends the life of the implant and reducing the need for redo/revision surgeries. Resulting in outcomes like intraoperative minimal blood loss, smaller surgical incisions, lower rates of soft tissue trauma and faster recovery. The combination of surgical expertise and modern technology drives excellent results.

Robotic joint replacement surgery has expanded the clinical envelope considerably. Patients ranging from middle-aged to geriatric and overweight populations have benefited from this technology. Recently, a 140-kg international patient underwent robotic bilateral knee replacement under Dr. Satish Patel, Sr. Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Zydus Ahmedabad who navigated this challenging surgery with robotic advancements that helped in implant sizing and load distribution to deliver stellar outcomes. Another young patient with neuropathy, who had never worn regular shoes or clothing in his life, underwent surgery that freed him from heavy metallic orthotic footwear permanently. Patients travel from Mumbai, Kolkata, London, Africa, the United States, and across for these procedures at Zydus Hospitals. In addition to expertise, the packages offered are also affordable, ranging from 2.2 L (Anand) to 2.5 L (Ahmedabad), which is considerably more economical compared to other metros and cities.

Experts like Dr. Samir Nanavati, Sr. Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Zydus hospital, Ahmedabad has also successfully performed these surgeries on high-risk cardiac patients who have undergone CABG and valve replacement and robotic bilateral total knee replacement in one sitting. Unicondylar and partial knee replacement surgeries are also opted in patients with marginal joint problems.

Dr. Yatin Desai, Sr. Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Zydus, Ahmedabad with 40 years of experience, has witnessed the transition from traditional to robotic surgery. He has also been instrumental in successfully operating on a range of patients right from middle-aged to geriatric population (as old as 95), including high-risk hip and knee replacement surgeries. In the elderly, where bone density is reduced, and comorbidities multiply that risk, robotic precision delivers excellent post-operative results that would be difficult to achieve otherwise. Dr. Maulik Patwa and Dr. Tejas Thakker, Sr. Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeons, have performed a large number of cases, giving a new ray of life to several patients.

In addition to Ahmedabad, the joint replacement teams at Zydus hospitals, Anand and Vadodara, are performing robotic surgeries, bringing high-quality care to the patients in multiple cities. The whole group has performed 1000+ robotic joint replacement surgeries, taking the technology right up to the smaller centres. Dr. Venkat Banerjee, Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon, Zydus hospital, Anand noted, "We are glad to see that even in smaller centres, patients are willingly opting for robotic surgeries. The cost difference is minimal, and the benefits, in terms of precision and safety, help patients make faster, more confident decisions". Dr. Vilkesh Patel at Zydus Anand and Dr. Mihir Dholakia, Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeons, Zydus Vadodara added, "Though advancements are amazing, surgical expertise remains instrumental to deliver such outcomes. Hence, it is advised to consult experts who can translate these advancements into meaningful improvements in their quality of life."

About Zydus Hospitals, Ahmedabad, Anand and Vadodara, Ortho-care

The group has made phenomenal strides in orthopedic care since its inception. Right from trauma, including complex fracture surgeries, severe damage in burns, falls, and accidents. Reconstructive and Revision Surgeries, Pediatric Orthopaedic Care, and joint replacement surgeries. Arthroscopy and sports medicine have also been a major speciality, and the experts have treated some of India's prominent athletes and celebrities. The centres also specialise in rib fractures and have treated 600+ high-risk cases, saving lives. A large team of spine surgeons across Zydus Hospitals, Ahmedabad, Anand and Vadodara bring decades of experience and have undertaken pathbreaking work in spine care. In addition to robotics, traditional surgeries also remain a choice for select patients.

You can know more about their services at https://zydushospitals.com/

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