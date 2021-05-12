General Director Edwin van der Sar: 'This season, we have largely had to play without our fans. Well, without them sitting in the stands, at least. Despite this, we have felt their support every week. On the way to the stadium, on social media and in our personal contacts. Previously, when we said 'this title is for you', we were expressing how we were doing it for the fans however sharing the trophy is the ultimate proof that we really are.' After a turbulent year, we are ensuring our fans feel part of our championship.'

Playing without supporters has also been strange for the players. Ajax captain Dušan Tadić: 'Playing in an empty stadium doesn't compare with an atmospheric Johan Cruijff ArenA. We have really missed our supporters over the past season here in Amsterdam and during all our matches. We therefore want to dedicate this title to our fans and can't wait to play in front of them again.'

This season, Ajax played 30 of its 34 matches in the Eredivisie in an empty stadium. The Amsterdam team won both the KNVB Cup and the Eredivisie title.

All season ticket holders will receive a star weighing 3.45g, 0.06g of which has come from the trophy.

Photo description:

- Ajax melts trophy for fans

- Ajax captain Dušan Tadić with one of the 42.000 champion stars

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2mSUFz8YvI

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1508290/Piece_of_Ajax.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1508291/Tadic___Piece_of_Ajax.jpg

