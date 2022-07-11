Huawei expands Fast Track rapid delivery promotion to include Optical Network Terminals and Data Center Interconnect solutions

Building on the success of other Fast Track promotions, customers will now receive selected Optical Network Terminal routers (ONT) within four weeks of ordering, until 30th September. Such items provide consumers with access to ultra-broadband, helping to support high performance, wide coverage for users, and stable voice, internet, and HD video services.

Data Center Interconnect (DCI) solutions such as the OptiXtrans DC908 also now qualify for four-week delivery until 31st December. These provide the digital infrastructure to support digital transformation within multiple sectors, including finance, energy, government and OTT. They can be fully deployed within just eight minutes and feature ultra-broadband and high integration, and intelligent, proactive AI-ready Operations and Maintenance (O&M) capability.

Both sets of products are the newest arrivals to the Fast Track Series of promotions, which comprises four separate product groups. In addition to the aforementioned IP Fast Track promotion, Huawei also previously committed to two-week delivery on selected Flash Storage products and typical configurations such as the Huawei OceanStor Dorado 3000/5000 V6 All-Flash Storage and Huawei OceanStor 2600 V5 Hybrid Flash Storage. In response to strong customer demand, the two-week delivery promotion for both groups will now be extended until 30th September.

Todd Sun, Huawei's Vice President of Western Europe Enterprise Business Group, commented: "At a time when competing products can take up to nine months for delivery, our commitment to delivering selected items within a 2–4-week window is all the more impressive. While our products are renowned for their value and overall quality, the added reliability that we can offer in the form of short delivery times is a major plus for our customers.

"Huawei is committed to working with customers and partners in every sector to provide quick, convenient access to cutting-edge solutions and is supporting them with advantageous prices and accelerated delivery as part of our Fast Track initiatives."

The Fast Track promotion will run on selected IP, storage and DCI products for customers in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Republic of Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

The promotion for ONT products, conversely, will run for Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Republic of Ireland, Portugal, and Switzerland.

About Huawei

Huawei is a private company wholly owned by its employees. Founded in 1987, it is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. The company employs approximately 197,000 employees, operates in over 170 countries and regions, and serves over three billion people worldwide.

Huawei's mission is to build a fully connected, intelligent world by bringing digital to every individual, home, and organization.

