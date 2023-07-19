36th Maschsee Lake Festival in Hannover: 19 days of enjoyment strolling by the waterside - free of charge, in the open air and once around the world

HANOVER, Germany, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maschsee Lake Festival kicks off its 36th annual edition in Hannover on 26 July. Germany's largest waterside lake festival will run for 19 days up to 13 August in the Lower Saxony state capital. "We're looking forward to a fantastic festival with international cuisine, beach lounges, free concerts and a diverse range of entertainment for families – and to welcoming our international guests," Hannover Veranstaltungs GmbH (HVG) CEO Hans Nolte says. A total of around two million visitors are expected once again.

Maschsee Lake Festival is one of Europe's Top Ten Food Festivals

The organizers are especially proud of the accolades from expert gourmets:

The Hannover Maschsee Lake Festival was awarded ninth place among the best summer festivals for connoisseurs in 2022 on the international Big 7 Travel portal. It is the only German festival to secure a spot among the 10 best on the list. The experts described it as a "Paradise for Gourmets". "The accolade raises the Maschsee Lake Festival's international profile – this is an expression of appreciation for all those involved," the HVG head says.

"Paradise for Gourmets": Oases of enjoyment on around 20,000 square metres – a culinary voyage around the world from Germany's Moselle wine region to Mexico

The culinary range on offer is one of the festival's highlights and fully lives up to the praise of the expert gourmets. International gastronomy – from oriental via Mexican, Asian, Scandinavian to Hanseatic – whether exclusive, exotic, hearty or finger food – the variety in treats on offer at Hannover's Lake Festival is virtually limitless.

A total of more than 100 gastro-stands will entice you with their delicacies. Guests will be able try food and drink typical of Germany's Moselle wine region in the new Stein Wein Mosel am Geibel seasonal tavern or feast on tacos, steaks and the best burgers in Tulum on the North Bank. The Bährenstarke Leuchtturmeck with its prominent lighthouse will be serving beer and grilled specialities, and Syrian cuisine will be on offer at the atmospheric Al-Dar oriental oasis (both on the North Bank).

Strandwärts on the Eastern Bank welcomes its guests with an adventurous menu (e.g. spaghetti with chanterelle mushrooms or pak choi with vegan duck) and cool cocktails in a lounge atmosphere. The Pier Garten (Eastern Bank) entices with long drinks and a view far out over the water. And in the Food-Village on the Western and Eastern Banks, all kinds of specialities – from fish rolls to fries – will be available for a snack on the go.

Table reservations available for more than 4,000 places

Many of the restaurants around Maschsee Lake have exclusive events on offer, such as winemaker's evenings, tastings, Sunday brunch and theme evenings over the 19 days of the festival. Reservations can be made through https://www.visit-hannover.com/en/Maschsee-Lake-Festival/. The normal opening times are at 2 pm from Monday to Saturday and on Sundays at the earlier time of 11 am. During the week, some of the stands will be offering special midday courses, for example plats du jour. All restaurants and food stands also have vegetarian and on occasion vegan dishes on the menu. The beer gardens, restaurants and lounges will offer more than 4,000 seated places with a view out over the lake.

Openair and free of charge – around 200 outdoor stage shows

"This is the largest programme in the Maschsee Lake Festival's history," organizer Hans Nolte says. The most varied sounds will flow from the stages around Maschsee Lake. Visitors can look forward to young stars, cover bands, shanty choirs, Irish evenings, disco and a flirt party. One of the highlights: On 10 August, "Mr President" star Delroy Rennalls will for the first time present the new edition of his global hit from the 1990s – Coco Jamboo.

The audience favourite has for years been the Charity Duck Race from the North German Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Donor Register (NKR).

The final weekend traditionally sees up to 5,000 little yellow rubber ducks swarming across the Maschsee Lake for charity under the slogan: Give a Life – Donate for Leukaemia.

The full programme can now be downloaded from: https://www.visit-hannover.com/en/Maschsee-Lake-Festival/

Sustainability in action – diversity in action

Sustainability is more topical than ever. Alongside the strong recommendation to arrive emission-free by public transport, the stand operators have for some years now been using reusable crockery and cutlery with the aim of cutting waste. The restaurants and beer gardens will be using only glasses, crockery and cutlery that will be washed on location and reused. Takeaways will generally be on offer using bowls, knives and forks, cups and straws, that are plastic-free.

Playground for children: provided for families on all 18 full days

This year, the large children's playground in front of the Heinz von Heiden Arena will for the first time be open on all 18 full days (rather than just 10 days as in the past) for climbing, modelling, letting the hair down and face painting from 2 pm to 7 pm. Alongside adventure games on the playground, there will be breakdance workshops, a flamenco show, rap stars and much more on stage for the kids from 11 to 18 August. A highlight is the Nintendo Summer Tour, which will make a stop at the playground between 28 and 30 July.

Many of the restaurants and stands around the lake have their own play areas, painting corners and special offers for the little ones.

Rendezvous with the star of the show: Maschsee Lake at the focus

Nothing can beat Maschsee Lake for a party – it's the star of the summer. Sunset under the palms, close to nature at the water's edge with a view over the urban skyline of the Lower Saxony state capital – this is unique. By day, a roundtrip in the boats of the ÜSTRA Maschsee Lake fleet, and of an evening, gazing at the stars – with an occasional dive into the festival fun.

Getting to and from the festival: Tips for arrival, departure and parking

HVG recommends using public transport. The 267 special bus route of the ÜSTRA public transport operator will run frequently between the Kröpcke and Strandbad stops for the duration of the Maschsee Lake Festival. It will also stop at points along the way on the Uferpromenade.

The 100/200 ring line and the 800 line will also serve the Maschsee Lake stops. The overview map can be found at:

https://www.visit-hannover.com/en/Maschsee-Lake-Festival/

The 49 Euro Ticket will be valid on ÜSTRA bus and rail services. The MOIA ferry service will also be stopping at extra points around Maschsee Lake, which can be seen in the app. If travelling by car, the free NUNAV app offers tips on avoiding heavy traffic. The Schützenplatz will be available as an additional parking area throughout the Maschsee Lake Festival at a daily rate of five euros.

Experience Package - Accommodation Offer

For those who would like to combine the Maschsee Lake Festival with a city trip to Hannover, Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH (HMTG) is offering the ideal experience package, as well as a discounted group special. https://www.visit-hannover.com/en/Accommodation-Arrangements

Practical & Concise:

All the information on the 2023 Maschsee Lake Festival, as well as the entire programme and an overview map, can be downloaded from: https://www.visit-hannover.com/en/Maschsee-Lake-Festival/

