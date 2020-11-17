Alter Domus Chooses Yardi to Enhance Global Real Estate Strategy

Yardi will be a key component of Alter Domus' Integrated Global Real Estate Solution, providing bespoke services to its international customers

AMSTERDAM and LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter Domus, a leading provider of fund and corporate services to alternative investment managers, has selected Yardi® as its technology partner to enhance Alter Domus' global real estate strategy. Alter Domus services over $110 billion of real estate assets under administration as partner to 18 of the 20 largest real estate investors globally.

Alter Domus has adopted Yardi Investment Management to further streamline reporting for cross-border real estate investment structures and spanning the entire value chain from assets to investors. Alter Domus will also use Yardi Debt Management, a module developed specifically to add loan servicing capabilities to the vertically integrated accounting and reporting tool. The Yardi solutions are embedded into Alter Domus' Integrated Global Real Estate Solution to offer a vertically integrated, all-encompassing reporting and data environment for real estate equity and debt products managed by international and global investment managers.

Anita Lyse, Head of Real Estate for Alter Domus, said: "As we continue to see globalization of real estate as an asset class, investment structures are becoming more complex and administered in more jurisdictions, whose local needs and compliance requirements diverge. Data quality is critical for effective asset servicing and administration across borders. We are pleased to partner with Yardi to enable our Integrated Global Real Estate Solution, as this will further strengthen our ability to provide top quality services with speed, accuracy, and transparency. Combining this with our cloud portal solution, CorPro, gives us a unique technology environment that further enhances our operational processes and enables near real-time access to high-quality, detailed portfolio information to our clients and their investors."

"We are very pleased to partner with Alter Domus on a global basis," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "We are looking forward to working with a company that with a customer-oriented mindset places the highest importance on the quality of service and the personalized attention that each client receives."

About Alter Domus

Many leading international private equity firms, real estate houses, and private debt managers choose Alter Domus as their partner for growth. Solely dedicated to alternative strategies, their established network of 2,500 employees provide fund administration, corporate services, depositary services, transfer pricing, domiciliation, management company services, loan administration, agency services, trade settlement and CLO manager services across more than 40 offices and desks globally. For more information visit alterdomus.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit Yardi.com/EU.

