nShift: Three in five consumers prefer to buy from retailers that offer a range of delivery options

Retailers must meet customer expectations around fulfillment and delivery at every stage of their growth or lose out, according to nShift

LONDON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers have developed higher expectations from the e-commerce experience. Three in five shoppers will choose retailers that offer delivery requirements which meet their needs – convenience, speed, or a mixture of the two.1 Communication is also important, with four in five consumers expecting to be kept informed at every stage of the fulflilment and delivery journey.2

According to nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management, it's important that retailers are able to meet such expectations at every stage of their growth.

In its latest guide, "Shipping for Growth" nShift explores how retailers can continue to keep their customers satisfied as they grow. From increasing efficiency and flexibility to offering a greater choice of delivery and returns options and arranging relationships with multiple carriers to enable international deliveries.

Efficiency and flexibility – automating the book and print process can significantly improve efficiency – especially for smaller businesses. Being able to generate documentation as soon as an order is complete, and identify the optimum transportation solution for every order, can save considerable time and money. A range of options – as a company grows, it's essential it continues to offer a range of delivery options. Almost half of shoppers will look elsewhere if they feel delivery times are too long, and almost a third say the ability to specify a delivery slot could mean the difference between shopping with one retailer and another.3 4 Sustainability is important, too. Many consumers are willing to wait for deliveries if it means reducing their carbon footprint.5 International expansion – so they can continue offering consumers a seamless delivery experience as they expand across the globe, retailers will need relationships with a large selection of both regional and international carriers.

Lars Pedersen, CEO of nShift, said: "The successful growth of an online retailer is largely dependent on its ability to meet the growing expectations of its customers. Doing so requires greater flexibility and efficiency, especially for smaller businesses without the necessary time or resources.

"Most importantly, whether it's greater delivery and return options, automating the book and print process, or access to a wider choice of carriers, they need a partner that has the connections and the technology, and that can support them as they grow."

Download the guide, "Shipping for Growth" here.

About nShift

Established in 2021, nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments yearly across 190 countries. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

1https://www.smartcompany.com.au/marketing/four-ps-marketing-delivery/

2https://www.mycustomer.com/selling/ecommerce/ecommerce-delivery-trends-what-contributes-to-a-positive-experience

3https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/retail/our-insights/retails-need-for-speed-unlocking-value-in-omnichannel-delivery

4https://www.theguardian.com/retail-reimagined/2022/jan/13/delivery-has-become-a-competitive-differentiator-timeliness-is-essential-in-e-commerce

5https://www.risnews.com/survey-consumers-willing-delay-deliveries-if-its-more-sustainable

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

SOURCE nShift