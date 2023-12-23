Christmas with "I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe": Gift a Citrus Tiramisu - a delightful and healthy holiday treat

Citrus fruits are among our best friends when it comes to staying healthy: they are rich in vitamin C, which strengthens the immune system, and vitamin A, which improves our resistance to infections and has positive effects on the digestive system and vision. Citrus fruits are also rich in folic acid, beneficial for cell renewal, selenium, a natural antioxidant and immune system stimulant, as well as calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which contribute to healthy bones and teeth.
The Recipe: Orange-Chocolate-Citrus Tiramisu
Ingredients for 8 individual servings:
For the Pâté à bombe:
- 175 g egg yolks
- 340 g sugar
- 100 ml water
For the filling:
- 500 g mascarpone
- 500 ml UHT whipping cream (35% fat, unsweetened)
- 10cl Cointreau
- Juice of 4 oranges
For the layers:
- 1 package Savoiardi ladyfinger biscuits
For decorating:
- Dark chocolate shavings
- Dried orange slices
Method:
Whisk the egg yolks in a food processor at the highest speed. Meanwhile, combine water and sugar in a saucepan and bring to 121 °C. Then, let the beaters run and drizzle the syrup into the whipped egg yolks. Continue beating until the mixture cools, then set aside. In a separate bowl, whisk the mascarpone with the cream to form soft peaks, and then mix the two mixtures together, stirring from bottom to top. Fill a pastry bag with the resulting cream. Prepare a syrup from orange juice and Cointreau, dip the ladyfinger biscuits into it. Create individual portions from the creamy mixture and the ladyfinger biscuits (they should be lightly soaked). Finally, garnish with dark chocolate shavings and dried orange pieces.
