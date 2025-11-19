Delta and Siemens to Complement their Power Solutions to Help Customers Cut Data Center Deployment Time, Costs, and Carbon Emissions

BANGKOK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and smart green solutions, and Siemens Smart Infrastructure have formalized a global partnership to deliver prefabricated, modular power solutions designed to accelerate the deployment of data center infrastructure, while significantly reducing CAPEX. The partnership will ensure hyperscale and colocation operators enjoy a strategic advantage in the competitive AI and cloud computing data center market, with the highest performance in power management and reliability.

The Delta and Siemens Teams for the Global Strategic Partnership From left to right: • DALIP SHARMA, President and General Manager, Delta Electronics EMEA • VICTOR CHENG, CEO, Delta Electronics (Thailand) • JIMMY YIIN, Executive Vice President of Global Business Operations, Delta Electronics • STEPHAN MAY, CEO of Electrification & Automation, Smart Infrastructure Siemens • UWE GERBER, CFO of Electrification & Automation, Smart Infrastructure Siemens • ADVAIT SUKHTANKAR, Vice President of Electrification & Automation, Smart Infrastructure Siemens

Victor Cheng, CEO of Delta Electronics (Thailand), said, "The fast-growing AI trend requires dynamic collaboration with partners, a core of Delta's long-term strategy. Hosting this agreement signing in Thailand reinforces the strategic importance of our global manufacturing and integration capabilities. By activating our integration hubs across APAC and EMEA, we are bringing a transformative solution to the market: a prefabricated, modular solution that ensures fast, localized delivery, enhanced project certainty, and accelerated time-to-market for new capacity."

"Our partnership with Delta represents an important milestone for data center construction in the world's fastest-growing markets," said Stephan May, CEO of Electrification & Automation at Siemens Smart Infrastructure. "By combining Siemens' electrical power distribution and engineering services with Delta's high-efficiency UPS, battery and cooling offerings, together we are delivering a prefabricated, customizable solution that can drastically cut time-to-market by up to half. This approach also lowers construction risk with better predictability, while enhancing energy efficiency and supporting the long-term sustainability goals of our customers."

Jimmy Yiin, Executive Vice President of Global Business Operations, Delta Electronics, Inc., said, "Delta's commitment to energy efficiency is foundational to this agreement. By leveraging our expertise in power solutions from grid to chip, which enables us to architect the system closer to the critical load, our Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), batteries, and advanced thermal management technologies are uniquely designed for the high-density demands of the AI era. Working with Siemens allows us to further expand the reach of our cutting-edge, energy-saving solutions rapidly through a single, globally supported supply chain across EMEA and APAC."

The core of the agreement centers on the delivery of prefabricated, integrated containerized power solutions (SKIDs, eHouses). By prefabricating and pre-testing these modular power systems off-site with an optimized layout, the solution provides a standardized, plug-and-play approach that reduces time-to-market by up to 50%, lowers construction risk, and maximizes valuable data center square footage. The efficient design can provide up to 20% CAPEX reduction and up to 27% lower carbon emissions by using less concrete in the space-optimized layout.

Siemens and Delta are committed to leveraging partnerships which complement their expertise and portfolio to create the best outcomes for their customers. By connecting the dots between major players across the value chain, this partner ecosystem approach fosters innovation and encourages the interoperability required to solve the worlds' greatest challenges.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

