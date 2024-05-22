G2A.COM joins forces with superstar striker Robert Lewandowski

Iconic striker and the leading marketplace for digital entertainment announce partnership, connecting the world of online and offline sports

AMSTERDAM, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G2A.COM, the world's largest marketplace for digital entertainment, is excited to announce a long-term partnership with football star Robert Lewandowski.

The two-time FIFA Best Men's Player, FC Barcelona striker, and the Polish National Team Captain is privately also a fan of gaming world, making him the perfect G2A.COM ambassador to connect esports and physical sports.

Lewandowski is one of the greatest football players of his time, winning trophies with FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund. Respected for both team and individual successes, as well as the highest level of professionalism on and off the pitch, Robert enjoys the recognition of millions of fans worldwide. His determination, passion, consistency, and family-driven values are strongly aligned with G2A.COM's company ethos, therefore this partnership felt like a natural step for both parties.

As the world's most trusted marketplace for digital entertainment, G2A.COM has over 30 million users from 180 countries, where visitors can choose from more than 75,000 digital offerings.



Joining forces with Lewandowski, a long-time gamer, will take G2A.COM closer to accomplishing its mission to bring faster and better digital adventures to everyone's fingertips regardless of location, gender, age, and status.

"We are thrilled to start a long-term partnership with Robert Lewandowski and are excited about this new adventure. Research done among G2A.COM's users shows that online gamers play sports in real life. To meet their needs, we combine online and offline and collaborate with their idols, who also play games. At the same time, our offer reflects that connection – on G2A.COM you can find over 140 sport games. By combining offline and online sports we are one step closer to our goal of synergizing digital entertainment, which is what G2A.COM is all about. We are the "Gate 2 Adventure" to the digital world and the leaders in democratized digital entertainment." Comments Bartosz Skwarczek, the Founder and President of the Supervisory Board at G2A Capital Group.

"Gaming and sports have a lot in common - both are for everyone from any age or background. Who could be a better ambassador for this connection between the physical and digital world than Robert Lewandowski – a sports icon and also a gamer. Robert is also a global role model for both the older and younger generation, which is in line with our company values. I am confident that our partnership with Robert is a perfect way to reach new audiences and deliver new thrills for our users."

The partnership with Robert Lewandowski is a part of G2A.COM's long-term brand positioning strategy and brand purpose, which is to open the Gate 2 Adventure into the world of digital entertainment – video games, gift cards, subscriptions, software, e-learning and more and make it accessible to everyone. As a G2A.COM brand ambassador, Robert Lewandowski will be the face of several global online and offline marketing campaigns and brand activities like contests with amazing prizes, special deals & more recommendations or exclusive content for the users.

"I am glad that I will have the pleasure of being the ambassador of the G2A.COM brand, which is a world's leading platform for digital entertainment. Gaming is one of the fastest growing industries in the world and I am very impressed by the position that G2A.COM has built globally. Digital entertainment is already an integral part of our lives, and as an athlete, but also as a gamer, I am curious to see the development of the world of esports and gaming. I am convinced that traditional sport and physical activity can not only develop in parallel with the digital world, but also support each other, and the G2A.COM activity on different fields of sports and esports is a great example of this. These two activities have a lot in common – they are about fun, emotions and availability for everyone." – said Robert Lewandowski.

This partnership was formed with the participation of RL Media – a media agency built on the foundation of Robert Lewandowski and Group One's cooperation. Its goal is to create the strongest Polish brands by offering their clients crucial support in strategizing, media, communication, and e-commerce, supported by research and technology. RL Media is a part of Serviceplan – a European marketing communication giant.

Robert will join the portfolio of 1,000 G2A.COM brand partnerships and ambassadors representing different disciplines. The brand has always worked with influencers, from one of the world's biggest youtuber PewDiePie to athletes like F1 driver Dani Clos, drift drivers Ruben Balanos, Piotr Więcek, Paweł Korpuliński, and chess master Michał Kanarkiewicz, who runs G2A.COM's Digital Chess Academy. G2A.COM has also recently announced several sports partnerships, including partnerships with Drift Masters Grand Prix series, NCAA athletes, and Aleksandra Miroslaw, the world champion in speed climbing. The company has further exciting partnerships in the pipeline, so stay tuned!

G2A.COM is the world's largest and most trusted marketplace for digital entertainment, where more than 30 million people from 180 countries have purchased over 100 million items. Users can choose from more than 75,000 digital offerings incl. games, DLCs, in-game items, as well as non-gaming items such as gift cards, subscriptions, software, or e-learning - sold by sellers from all over the world. G2A.COM leads in online security, awarded with the prestigious American CNP award alongside companies such as Microsoft, Barclay's Bank, and First Data.

G2A.COM has a long history of engagement in Esports, having hosted over 70 teams, 110 events, and invested over $12 million to support this area. As a pioneer in the gaming industry, the company developed more than 1,000 influencer partnerships.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418448/G2A_COM_Robert_Lewandowski.jpg