Cold Jet and Nippon Sanso set new Nordic Standard with Fully Automated Dry Ice Production & Recovery Systems in Köping, Sweden

ZELLIK, Belgium, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its official inauguration the end of May, Nippon Sanso successfully launched a highly sophisticated, fully automated dry ice production and recovery facility in Köping. This landmark project combines Nippon Sanso's market leadership with Cold Jet's world-class technology to meet the demand for dry ice cooling solutions in the airline, food, pharmaceutical, and industrial cleaning sectors across the Nordic region. Powered by Cold Jet's advanced turnkey solutions, the facility boasts a production capacity of 2.2 tons of dry ice per hour. Localized production will significantly reduce transport times, delivering fresh, superior-quality dry ice directly to their customers.

B. Nielsen (CJ) - R. Palffy (NS) - S. Persson (NS) - M. Chard (CJ) - R. Hedqvist (NS)

The Power of a Turnkey Partnership & Solution

Nippon Sanso selected Cold Jet to secure an integrated, single-source system where Cold Jet took full responsibility for the entire dry ice production line. This choice avoided the complexities of sourcing individual components.

"The cooperation with Cold Jet has been excellent—the communication was easy and direct," stated Stefan Persson, Process Improvement Senior Manager at Nippon Sanso. We wanted a turnkey solution where the technology was integrated from the start. "Together with Cold Jet and our engineering department, we have established a production line that is safer, easier to operate, and produces the highest quality dry ice possible!"

Advanced Robotics and Technology Integration

The state-of-the-art Köping installation features a fully automated suite of Cold Jet technology designed for autonomous operation:

PR750H High-Efficiency Pelletizers: Designed for high-volume production.





Designed for high-volume production. Integrated Conveyor & Control Systems: From pellet to reformer.





From pellet to reformer. R1000H Pellet-to-Slice Reformers: Produces high-density slices ranging from 250g to 3kg.





Produces high-density slices ranging from 250g to 3kg. Fully Automated Robotics System: Utilizes three advanced robots to stack, strap, wrap, and fill dry ice containers with minimal human intervention.





Utilizes three advanced robots to stack, strap, wrap, and fill dry ice containers with minimal human intervention. RE-CO₂ 320 Recovery Systems: Six integrated recovery units capture and recycle CO₂, maximizing efficiency.

By automating repetitive packaging processes, the plant minimizes human error while allowing operators to focus on downstream quality monitoring.

Innovation in Sustainability: CO₂ Recovery

At the heart of the facility's efficiency are Cold Jet's CO₂ Recovery Systems. While traditional dry ice production vents substantial amounts of liquid CO₂ into the atmosphere, this installation changes the equation:

Significant Cost Savings: By capturing and reliquefying gas that would otherwise be wasted, Nippon Sanso cuts its LCO₂ costs in half and dramatically improves the conversion rate.





By capturing and reliquefying gas that would otherwise be wasted, Nippon Sanso cuts its LCO₂ costs in half and dramatically improves the conversion rate. Environmental Stewardship: The recovery units minimize the facility's carbon footprint, directly aligning with Nippon Sanso's environmental commitments.





The recovery units minimize the facility's carbon footprint, directly aligning with Nippon Sanso's environmental commitments. Optimized Yield: Turning waste gas back into a usable resource ensures peak operational efficiency.

Proximity and Flexibility

By integrating dry ice production with its existing cylinder filling operations in Köping, Nippon Sanso shares resources to maximize agility. The plant will produce a versatile mix of pellets (3mm, 10mm, and 16mm) and slices (500g, 800g, and 1000g).

"Reliability and flexibility are essential for our customers protecting sensitive goods," added Persson. "This partnership allows us to produce locally and scale quickly, solving our customers' most pressing logistical challenges."

About the Companies

Cold Jet is the global leader in dry ice technology, providing innovative solutions for dry ice production, blasting, and integrated cooling.





is the global leader in dry ice technology, providing innovative solutions for dry ice production, blasting, and integrated cooling. Nippon Sanso is one of Europe's leading industrial and medical gas companies, operating under the motto "The Gas Professionals – Improving life through gas technology."

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