SHENZHEN, China, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollyland, a global provider of professional wireless audio and video solutions, is preparing to showcase a comprehensive lineup of its imaging and audio systems at NAB 2026 held on April 19-22. At Booth C4310 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Hollyland will introduce several upcoming products designed to advance production efficiency across broadcasting, filmmaking, live events, and content creation.

Hollyland to Showcase New Imaging and Audio Innovations at NAB 2026

A major highlight will be the debut of new wireless video transmission systems. Scheduled to launch on April 18, the Pyro Ultra is built to support productions requiring high‑resolution monitoring and large‑team collaboration. Its ability to send a 4K60 UHD signal from a single transmitter to an unlimited number of receivers enables large crews to work from consistent visual references. For more demanding control scenarios, an optional low-latency Focus Mode reduces latency to as low as 20 ms (at up to 1080p30), for more precise and responsive focus control. Proprietary TWiFi technology enhances transmission stability in congested environments, while DFS certification helps maintain reliable operation in regions with regulated frequency bands. The system's support for both HDMI and SDI streamlines integration into hybrid workflows, while UVC and RTMP capabilities allow direct streaming without additional encoders.

The brand will also expand its communication lineup with the upcoming Solidcom SE 2, expected in August. The system supports up to 11 users with a lightweight 115‑gram headset for long-duration comfort. The 10‑hour battery life accommodates full‑day shoots, and dual‑mic environmental noise cancellation preserves voice clarity in loud venues. A 3.5mm audio interface increases flexibility for integration with mixers or external recorders.

In audio capture, Hollyland will preview the MELO P1, the industry's first ultra‑compact all‑in‑one vocal mixing system, scheduled for release in June. Its fully wireless architecture enables cable‑free studio setups, while AI noise cancellation and studio‑grade processing deliver clean vocals even in untreated rooms. With extensive vocal presets and intuitive app‑based control, the system streamlines sound shaping for singers, live streamers, and mobile creators.

Rounding out the lineup is the Astra P1 PTZ camera, expected in late April. Designed for broadcast-grade remote production, it offers 4K60 imaging, 30× optical zoom, AI tracking, Face Detection AE, and NDI®|HX3 support, with optional PTZ control and a five‑year warranty for long‑term professional deployment.

Throughout NAB 2026, Hollyland's booth will host daily presentations from leading creators and industry professionals. Speakers include renowned creators Landon Bytheway and Dunna Did It, the team from Think Media (3M+ subscribers), wedding filmmaker Matt Johnson, filmmaker Alberto Seghezzi, and the team from BattleBots.

Visitors can see Hollyland solutions being used in real-world production setups and discover how these tools help creators work more efficiently and achieve professional-quality results. A live music showcase on April 20-21 will feature the MELO P1 in performance scenarios, while interactive prize games will be available throughout the event.

Hollyland invites attendees to explore its latest technologies at Booth C4310 during NAB 2026. Invitation Code: NS6759.

About Hollyland

Hollyland is a leading provider of wireless products, specializing in wireless intercom systems, video transmission systems, monitors, wireless microphones, and live streaming cameras. Since 2013, Hollyland has been serving millions of users around the world in various sectors, including filmmaking, telecasting, video production, live events, exhibitions, theaters, houses of worship, and individual content creators. It has built a sales network covering approximately 150 countries and regions with support from dozens of localized operation offices worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hollyland.com/, Hollyland Facebook, and Hollyland Instagram.

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