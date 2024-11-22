MADRID and PORTO, Portugal, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For three years, A Shared Passion showed European consumers the quality and unparalleled versatility of Iberian wines. The program reached over 100 million consumers with advertising in airports, train stations, press trips, digital content, and other actions with opinion leaders.

OIVE and ViniPortugal celebrate closing of joint campaign that reached 100 million consumers

The wine interprofessionals of Spain (OIVE) and Portugal (ViniPortugal) celebrated the closing of their ambitious joint campaign A Shared Passion with flagship events in Madrid and Porto. The closing event in Spain took place in Madrid's iconic Calle Alcalá, while in Portugal, the World of Wine (WOW) in Porto was the perfect setting to present the achievements of the international collaboration. Both ceremonies were very well received by the press and the wine sector, highlighting the impact of the promotional actions that reached more than 79.2 million travelers in key transport infrastructures.

The campaign included 22 study trips, taking 150 specialized journalists to explore the world of wine in both countries and generating publications that reached nearly 15 million European consumers.

On social media, the A Shared Passion profile on Instagram exceeded 15,000 followers, consolidating its presence in the digital sphere. In addition, exclusive activities such as workshops and VIP dinners contributed significantly to this initiative's global impact.

The final events were honored by the presence of opinion leaders, such as Masters of Wine Pedro Ballesteros and Dirceu Vianna Júnior, who moderated round tables with the presidents of OIVE, Fernando Ezquerro, and ViniPortugal, Frederico Falcão. The conference concluded with masterclasses that highlighted Spain and Portugal's extraordinary oenological diversity, reinforcing the relevance of the sector in the economic, social, and environmental sustainability of both countries.

With funding from the European Union, A Shared Passion highlighted not only the quality and authenticity of Iberian wines but also their strategic role in the sustainable development of numerous municipalities. This initiative underlines the passion with which Spanish and Portuguese wines are made, reflecting their rich traditions and commitment to the future.

For more information: www.asharedpassion.com

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565600/ViniPortugal_and_OIVE.mp4