Unispace Strengthens EMEA Leadership with Three Senior Appointments

LONDON, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unispace, a global leader in integrated workplace strategy, design, and construction, has appointed Matthew Eastwood as Chief Executive Officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), strengthening its regional leadership as enterprise occupiers seek greater certainty across real estate strategy, workplace design and delivery.

Left to right: Matthew Eastwood, Fleur Peck, Kate Mason (PRNewsfoto/Unispace)

The appointments come at a time when many global organisations are reassessing their real estate portfolios and workplace strategies as hybrid working, cost pressures and evolving employee expectations reshape the role of the office.

Alongside Matthew's appointment, Unispace strengthens its EMEA leadership with Fleur Peck joining as Head of Workplace Strategy, EMEA, and Kate Mason as Senior Principal, Workplace Design EMEA, enhancing the integration of insight, strategy, and execution across the region.

The expanded leadership structure reflects Unispace's commitment to delivering outcome-focused solutions that connect real estate intelligence, workplace strategy, design, and project delivery through an integrated model. Matthew joins Unispace with more than 25 years of international leadership experience across real estate, workplace delivery and operational transformation.

Most recently, he served as Global Chief Operating Officer for CBRE's Global Workplace Solutions division, a $21B platform supporting occupiers in more than 100 countries. In that role, he held enterprise-wide responsibility for operational excellence, governance, supply chain, risk, and technology transformation. He also led the integration of Turner & Townsend within the project management business and oversaw a global performance visibility programme.

Prior to this, Matthew led CBRE's EMEA Project Management business, growing it from $260M to more than $1B in revenue. Under his leadership, CBRE built the region's largest project management platform and delivered more than 11,000 projects annually across multiple sectors.

As Head of Workplace Strategy EMEA, Fleur Peck joins Unispace with over two decades of design and strategy experience. Her appointment further strengthens Unispace's ability to lead from the front, helping organisations place their people and future business vision at the center of strategic workplace solutions. Her focus on engaging with clients to define workplace strategies serves as a catalyst for cultural change and supports organisational transformation and business performance.

Fleur brings extensive client-side experience to the role, focusing on understanding the real challenges organisations are trying to solve — from performance and wellbeing to culture, collaboration, and spatial needs. She will lead the team in leveraging these insights and combining them with in-house expertise to shape clear and measurable workplace requirements.

In the role of Senior Principal, Workplace Design EMEA, Kate Mason joins Unispace from Woods Bagot, where she held a senior role as an Interior Designer and workplace specialist, working closely with clients to shape workplace strategies and complex spatial briefs. Her background is rooted in design, with a strong reputation for translating organisational ambition into clear, commercially grounded design outcomes.

In her role at Unispace, Kate will lead early-stage engagement, briefing and concept development across EMEA. Working with organisations in financial services, technology, luxury, and professional services, she will help define the strategic direction of projects from the outset ensuring that design intent aligns with business performance, brand identity and long-term operational needs.

Paul Saville-King, Group CEO of Unispace commented on the senior EMEA appointments "These senior appointments are exactly what our business needs as we continue to focus on the future and invest in the best people to take this business forward. Matthew understands both the complexity of global organisations and the importance of consistent local delivery. His experience across transformation, project execution and operational leadership aligns strongly with our integrated model and our ambition to support clients across the full lifecycle of their spaces."

Paul added; "Fleur's and Kate's appointments further enhance our workplace strategy and design capabilities. They bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the region and will be an asset to the business."

As CEO EMEA Matthew's focus will be on strengthening alignment across the region while reinforcing delivery certainty for clients. "Organisations are navigating portfolio change, regulatory pressure and capital discipline." Commented Matthew Eastwood, Chief Executive Officer for EMEA at Unispace.

Matthew also said: "My focus will be on driving growth by empowering Unispace's people and deepening client partnerships, while strengthening the company's globally consistent model across the region and reinforcing delivery certainty".

Fleur Peck, Unispace Head of Workplace Strategy EMEA for Unispace said: "The workplace has become a strategic lever for performance, wellbeing, and brand. I'm excited to join Unispace and work with clients to define the outcomes they want, then help translate those into workplaces that genuinely support people and business success."

Kate Mason, Senior Principal, Workplace Design, EMEA at Unispace, added: "I've always believed that great design starts with truly understanding people, their organisations, their culture, and what success looks like for them. The workplace has become a powerful tool for performance and engagement. My focus is on asking the right questions at the beginning, so that design decisions are purposeful and grounded in real outcomes."

