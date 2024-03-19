VILNIUS, Lithuania, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant step towards its growth in Latin America, BingX is thrilled to announce its expansion into Brazil. Effective immediately, users in Brazil can access cryptocurrencies using Brazilian Reals (BRL) through transfers facilitated by Pix, the real-time retail payment system introduced by the Brazilian Central Bank.

Global Leading Crypto Exchange BingX Makes Move Into Latin American Fiat-to-Crypto Payments

This strategic move is part of BingX's ambitious plan to broaden its reach across Latin America, demonstrating BingX's commitment to providing accessible financial diversity for users within the region. By enabling deposits and withdrawals in BRL, BingX simplifies the process of acquiring cryptocurrencies while ensuring a secure and seamless experience for all its users.

Understanding the high standards and expectations of Brazilian consumers, BingX is committed to delivering top-notch service quality. "We're excited to bring BingX's user-centric services to Brazil, marking the first step in our journey to expand across Latin America. By enabling seamless transactions with BRL through Pix, we're empowering users with greater accessibility and security in their cryptocurrency endeavors," stated Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of the company.

In celebration of this important development, BingX is rolling out an exclusive promotion to reward its first Brazilian users. The initial 500 customers to top up their accounts using BRL as fiat currency and execute their first fiat-to-crypto transaction will receive a 10% USDT rebate on their first order's value. Moreover, the campaign will reward the first 500 users who convert at least 30 USDT from fiat currency, providing them with a gift pack valued at up to $100.

The inclusion of Pix as a transaction method underscores BingX's commitment to catering to the needs of its Brazilian users by providing a fast, reliable, and secure platform for their financial transactions. This enhancement is expected to significantly improve user experience, streamline the process of buying and selling cryptocurrencies, and make BingX a go-to platform for crypto enthusiasts in Brazil.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 10 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency. In 2024, BingX proudly became Chelsea FC's principal partner, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2366048/en_us_shiping_1920x1080.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2310183/BingX_logo_Logo.jpg