DORCO declares "Shaving to Perfection" with the introduction of SLEEK razor, featuring the brand's All-New Blade technology.

The new razor is set to be launched in the other countries in the first quarter of 2025.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DORCO, celebrating its 70th anniversary since its founding, has announced the launch of its premium razor line, SLEEK, encapsulating decades of expertise in razor technology.

Sharper Sleeker Smarter - DORCO Launches Premium Razor SLEEK

SLEEK results from DORCO's relentless R&D efforts, combining the innovative Thin Edge Blade technology with precision-engineered blades. Under the banner Shaving to Perfection, the product promises a flawless shaving experience that minimizes skin irritation while ensuring a close shave. Tailored to the preferences of the younger generation, SLEEK blends functionality with stylish design to serve as more than a grooming tool but a lifestyle essential.

SLEEK is equipped with DORCO's sharpest blade yet, the Super Thin Blade, which is designed to closely follow the contours of the face for easy and smooth shaves. Its patented coating technology enhances the blade's lifespan, while the Thin Edge Blade improves cutting efficiency, providing a smoother shaving experience compared to DORCO's previous models.

A standout feature is DORCO's Double-Layer Lubricating Strip, which has 10% more lubrication compared to previous products, protecting the skin during shaving. Contained with Vitamin E and aloe, it helps minimize irritation.

SLEEK embodies premium craftsmanship through its sophisticated and innovative design. The Multi-Flex head perfectly adapts to contours for a more comfortable and precise shave, while the matte silver die-cast handle seamlessly blends functionality and sophistication. Utilizing low-center pivot axis technology, SLEEK delivers unparalleled closeness and comfort, offering a shaving experience that redefines precision and ease. These design elements elevate the grooming experience and enhance the product's appeal.

SLEEK was crafted with careful attention to detail and features:

DORCO's Most Advanced Six Blade Cartridges.

Thin Edge Blade Technology: Designed with thinner blades than other DORCO razor lineups, it ensures a smooth shave while reducing cutting force for enhanced comfort.

Designed with thinner blades than other DORCO razor lineups, it ensures a smooth shave while reducing cutting force for enhanced comfort. Patented Coating Technology [1] : DORCO's protective coating reinforces the thin edge from breaking.

DORCO's protective coating reinforces the thin edge from breaking. FlexMotion Head: Incorporates multi-flex technology and cushioning for improved skin contact, adapting seamlessly to facial contours to deliver a clean and comfortable shave.

Incorporates multi-flex technology and cushioning for improved skin contact, adapting seamlessly to facial contours to deliver a clean and comfortable shave. Open-Flow Sides Structure: Added to both sides for better sludge removal, ensuring hygienic and convenient use.

Added to both sides for better sludge removal, ensuring hygienic and convenient use. Double-Layer SmoothShield Lubricating Strip: Delivers 30% more lubrication compared to DORCO's previous model.

Delivers 30% more lubrication compared to DORCO's previous model. Micro Rubber Fin Guard Bar: Aligns skin and hair during shaving to provide a smooth and comfortable experience.

"This razor represents the pinnacle of our blade technology," said the Head of Product Development Division at DORCO. "With Thin Edge Blade engineering and our patented coating, SLEEK delivers superior cutting performance and a shave that is both smooth and gentle. The redesigned cartridge structure further highlights DORCO's craftsmanship and expertise."

DORCO's SLEEK design combines minimalist lines, signature elements like concentric button patterns and metal accents, and precise finishes to deliver sophistication and intuitive usability. These details establish a unique design identity while paving the way for future innovations.

"This new product goes beyond just addressing functionality. By considering customer lifestyle, the upgraded product design incorporates consumer-oriented ideas and values with contemporary and stylish elements. We expect a positive response from grooming trendsetters looking for innovative and fashionable solutions that align with their modern lifestyles," said the Head of Product Design at DORCO.

SLEEK was officially launched in South Korea on November 11, 2024, earning widespread praise and enjoying strong sales performance shortly after its release. Global rollouts are planned for Q1 2025, as part of DORCO's strategy to expand its footprint in the global premium razor market.

Since its founding in 1955, DORCO has built a reputation as a global leader in razor and manufacturing by offering trusted products to consumers in over 130 countries. Combining precise technology and innovation design, DORCO delivers a differentiated shaving experience through solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

[1] Patents filed in the U.S. and Korea.

About DORCO

Founded in 1955, DORCO has been a global leader in developing and manufacturing innovative razor products worldwide. We continue to push the boundaries of shaving technology. DORCO's diverse range of safety razors combines cutting-edge blade innovation with ergonomic designs, delivering the smoothest, most comfortable shave on the market. With a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability, DORCO enriches the shaving experience for millions of customers across 100+ countries.

