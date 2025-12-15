TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uzbekistan is in the process of establishing an innovative logistics hub in Central Asia through the creation of industrial zones. DP World is developing a multimodal hub within the country that is expected to transform trade routes throughout the entire region.

Yangi Avlod: Uzbekistan accelerates the development of industrial zones to attract international capital

Uzbekistan is pioneering a novel paradigm of industrial advancement through the establishment of specialized industrial zones. The enticing conditions have already captivated DP World, one of the preeminent logistics operators globally, prompting the firm to invest in the construction of an international transport and logistics hub within Uzbekistan.

"The Tashkent Multimodal Logistics Terminal will bring world-class infrastructure and smart logistics capabilities to the region, improving the efficiency of supply chains and supporting businesses across industries," emphasized the importance of the project Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO of DP World.

Macro Trend: Growing Investments in Uzbekistan

One of the newest zones is "Yangi Avlod," which established just a year ago.

Benefits

Residents are granted exemptions from four principal taxes. Additionally, customs advantages are applicable, and long-term land leases are available, with the potential for utilizing them as collateral along with their assets.

Turnkey ecosystem

Infrastructure under construction for each individual plot, encompassing natural gas, potable water, electricity, access roads, and waste disposal systems. Investors are afforded a completely developed site.

An international airport and the Tashkent-Samarkand highway are under development near Yangi Avlod, which will also feature a freight terminal.

Administrative model

Yangi Avlod operates on a comprehensive one-stop-shop principle. The management company meticulously oversees each investment project, from the establishment of a legal entity to the integration of utility services.

Results

Companies from China and the UAE have already become residents of Yangi Avlod. Among the esteemed residents are East Can Solutions, JAC Motors Toshkent, EAS, and various other enterprises spanning the food, construction, packaging, and electrical sectors.

"We opted for 'Yangi Avlod' owing to its strategic location, governmental endorsement, and flexible managerial approach. This constitutes a solid starting point for companies looking to make inroads into the Uzbek market," remarked Go Tianxiao, Chief Sales Specialist of the Marketing and Sales Department at JAC Motors Toshkent.

The state policy transforms industrial zones into driving forces for economic enhancement and shapes a new industrial center for the region.

Website: https://yangiavlodzone.uz/en\

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +998771512414

+998781137171

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845373/Yangi_Avlod.jpg