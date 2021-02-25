Hennessy Becomes the NBA's First Global Spirits Partner

"We are honored by the distinction as the first global spirit partner in the NBA's history," said Julie Nollet, Hennessy global CMO. "The NBA is more than basketball, and Hennessy is more than cognac. We represent global communities, and this partnership empowers us to support a game and culture that brings people together through entertainment and camaraderie despite the current challenges faced by fans around the world. We share the NBA's core values of integrity, teamwork, respect and innovation, which are more powerful than ever as we work to inspire and unite people across the globe."

"This partnership expansion marks an exciting milestone for the league as Hennessy becomes the NBA's first-ever global spirits partner," said Dan Rossomondo, NBA Senior Vice President, Media and Business Development. "We look forward to continuing to celebrate the game of basketball alongside this iconic brand and our fans around the world."

The expanded partnership will tip off in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and South America with the launch of an adaptation of the "Hennessy x NBA: Lines" campaign that celebrates those who push the game forward. Fans around the world will be able to toast with new exclusive Hennessy VS and VSOP Limited Edition bottles, specially designed to commemorate the partnership. The Limited Edition bottles are now available in the U.S., and a worldwide release is planned for the second quarter of 2021.

For more than 250 years, Hennessy has celebrated those who embody the "Never Stop. Never Settle" ethos that is personified by the players' unwavering commitment to drive culture forward. Throughout the year, Hennessy will celebrate the tradition and mindset of basketball fans around the world through a range of consumer events, activations and localized content.

To learn more about the 2020-21 NBA season with Hennessy, visit Hennessy.com or @Hennessy on Instagram.

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women's National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 215 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2020-21 season featured 107 international players from 41 countries. NBA Digital's assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.9 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

The leader in Cognac, the Maison Hennessy has shined around the world with its exceptional blends for more than 250 years. Built on founder Richard Hennessy's spirit of conquest, the brand is present in more than 160 countries. Based in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is also a steadfast pillar of the regional economy, the standard-bearer for a sector rich in expertise. The House's success and longevity are rooted in the excellence of its cognacs, each of which is born of a unique process of transmission from generation to generation. The first wine and spirits house to be certified ISO 14001, Hennessy unites its capacity for innovation and the support of all of its partners to protect this exceptional area.

As the crown jewel of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade, with 99% of production sold in export, and a worldwide ambassador for the French art de vivre.

