MSI Announces Z590 and B560 Promotion - TO INFINITY AND BEYOND

Today, MSI has announced a new commercial promotion – "To Infinity and Beyond". When you buy selected MSI Z590 or B560 Motherboard Dual Combo for Motherbaord and Liquid Cooler or Dual Combo for Motherbaord and 10th Gen or 11th Gen CPU, you will get a bonus cashback prize up to 65 EUR. If you join both cashback promotion and Shout Out for MSI, you can get total price up to 100 EUR. M ore information here: https://www.msi.com/Promotion/to-infinity-and-beyond-cashback-2021 .

All of MSI 500 series motherboards with 11th Gen Intel Core processors support PCIe 4.0, and all of Z590 Wi-Fi motherboards have at least one 2.5G LAN and the latest Wi-Fi 6E solution which extends to 6GHz spectrum providing remarkable user experience when streaming, gaming and even working from home. To offer better gaming experience, all of MSI Gaming Series are server grade level PCB. As MSI slogan says-"Made for gamers and creators." MSI always walks the talk.

The promotion period runs between the 3rd of May 2021 (00:01 local time) and the 31st May 2021 (23:59 – local time). After making a qualifying purchase, consumers must visit the promotion website to process the redemption.

For the combo set redemption, purchase one new and eligible MSI Z590 or B560 Motherboard with one new and eligible K or R Series Liquid Cooler or with one new and eligible 10th Gen or 11th Gen CPU in the specific combination together in the same transaction from participating MSI partners.

Besides, MSI offers more special programs for consumers currently. For more information in detail, you can refer to the promotion page.

Shout Out for MSI - Your review could give someone the assurance they need. Write a review, and then let us know. We will thank you with a cool reward.

MSI Reward Program - Review a product, refer a friend, or participate in other actions that can earn up to 500 points. Register now and unlock your exclusive benefits!

