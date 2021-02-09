New Cross-Range Colour Matching Tool From Arjowiggins

The new tool comes as a dual box set and highlights colour matches, complementary colour families and the opportunities for creative combinations within the different range finishes.

The box set comprises a Keaykolour box and a Curious Metallics box, each holding a set of loose sample cards which showcase each range. A die-cut design enables customers to change the top sheet to view different colour combinations, and each box can also be used individually.

Ten pairs of sample cards are printed with identical graphic designs using a variety of print techniques. The A6 size, coupled with the loose-card and die-cut format of the box sets, allows customers to discover unique colour harmonies and pairs, underlining the strength of the two palettes.

Jose-Anne d'Auvergne, Head of Marketing at Arjowiggins, comments: "We are constantly listening and looking to respond to the needs of our customers and have created a practical and interactive alternative to the traditional sample book. Colour remains one of the key attributes of any creative paper and is very often the first criterion in the selection of paper for graphic printing or design.

"This new tool will enable customers to approach our paper ranges in a new way, finding new and unexpected combinations that they may not have imagined with a traditional bound book. The new tool also uses less paper, making it a more sustainable option."

Keaykolour is a collection of natural, wove textured, high-rigidity papers and boards in 48 colours and a choice of 100% recycled products.The Curious Metallics collection brings a shimmering lustre to eight families of muted and natural tints, along with a selection of contemporary colours.

The new colour matching tool is available through Arjowiggins' network of merchants. Customers can share their favourite colour combinations; Instagram @arjocreatives and Twitter @arjopapers using the hashtag #myarjomixandmatch.

Arjowiggins is one of the world's leading manufacturers of creative papers with over 320 years of expertise in papermaking and a mission is to continually set international standards.

For further information, visit www.arjowigginscreativepapers.com.

