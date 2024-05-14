IFCO partners with Rimi to provide reusable packaging solutions, enabling Rimi to pioneer sustainable practices across the Baltic fresh fruit and vegetable grocery sector.

Strategic collaboration highlights Rimi's commitment to sustainability, with estimated CO2 savings of 3,500 tons per year.

MUNICH, Germany, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFCO, a global leader in reusable packaging solutions for fresh food, announces a strategic collaboration with Rimi, one of the top retailers in the Baltics, to drive sustainable change in the region's fresh grocery sector. Through this partnership, IFCO empowers Rimi to pioneer innovative solutions that significantly reduce environmental impact by minimizing waste and carbon emissions across the supply chain. By implementing IFCO's reusable packaging, this collaboration not only strengthens Rimi's commitment to environmental responsibility but also enhances operational efficiency by streamlining logistics and reducing operational costs.

Rimi leads sustainable supply chain transformation with IFCO's RPCs for fruit and vegetable import and domestic flows in the Baltics

"We are proud to partner with Rimi and set a new standard for sustainability in the Baltics' fresh grocery sector. With this collaboration, we have the opportunity to inspire positive change and pave the way for a greener supply chain in the region," said Daniel Schellenberg, IFCO Vice President CEE & ACH.

IFCO and Rimi partnership: generating a tangible environmental and business impact

With the transition to IFCO reusable plastic containers (RPCs), Rimi eliminates the use of one-way cardboard boxes that previously serviced 95% of their fresh fruit and vegetable flows. The remaining 5% replaces rigid crates, further unifying the process, simplifying administration, and delivering additional environmental and operational efficiencies in reverse logistics due to the collapsible nature of the IFCO crates.

"By partnering with IFCO we are on a path to achieve an estimated CO2 saving of 3,500 tons per year, demonstrating the tangible environmental benefits of the collaboration. Additionally, the switch to sustainable packaging ensures that we are future-proofing our business, by already aligning with the upcoming EU PPWR regulation," explains Zanda Sadre, Rimi Baltic Corporate Responsibility and Communications Director.

Enhancing logistics efficiency with IFCO RPC adoption

Adopting IFCO RPCs streamlines processes and standardizes crate types across the supply chain. This simplifies logistics, improves efficiency, and reduces waste, by eliminating the need to manage individual crate fleets with local growers. The transition to IFCO crates promises increased overall effectiveness, ensuring a more streamlined and sustainable flow of produce from farm to store shelves.

Rimi's holistic approach: IFCO crates in import and export flows

Rimi solidifies its position as an industry leader by becoming the first retailer in the Baltics to adopt RPCs for both import and export flows. This strategic decision emphasizes Rimi's pioneering role in driving sustainability initiatives within the region's fresh grocery sector. The transition to RPCs on the international scope enhances operational efficiency and procedural transparency, greatly simplifying logistic processes.

About Rimi Baltic

Rimi Baltic is one of the leading food retailers in the Baltic States. It operates four favourite chains among customers – Rimi Hyper, Rimi Super, Rimi Mini and Rimi Express. Since 2020 Rimi has also an e-store in all three Baltic Countries. The company employs over 12,000 people across the Baltics. Rimi's mission is to create the shopping experience of tomorrow and drive healthy and sustainable choices that improve people's lives and society—every day. Rimi Baltics' mother company is the Swedish company "ICA Gruppen." More information: www.rimibaltic.com.

About IFCO

IFCO is a leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, empowering customers to participate in the circular economy in over 50 countries. With a pool of over 380 million Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) globally, IFCO facilitates billions of shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, bread, and other items from suppliers to grocery retailers every year. IFCO RPCs ensure a better fresh food supply chain by protecting freshness and quality while reducing costs, food waste, and environmental impact compared to single-use packaging. Learn more at www.ifco.com | Follow us on LinkedIn @IFCO SYSTEMS

