Tech Graduates Expectations: Sopra Steria Reveals a Study on Their Career and HR Aspirations

Sopra Steria unveils, for the second consecutive year, a study on the expectations of tech graduates regarding their future jobs and employers.

Findings highlight an interest in AI, quantum computing, and Green IT practices.

Strong emphasis on work-life balance emerges as a priority.

PARIS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sopra Steria, a major player in the European tech sector, presents a study on the aspirations of recent graduates from engineering, IT, and STEM fields across Europe and India. The study confirms a strong interest in breakthrough technologies (AI, quantum computing) and those serving the greater good (developed with a Green IT approach). Policies promoting work-life balance are highly sought after.

Regarding the international panel, key findings include:

The technologies preferred by young graduates are related to Quantum Computing (60%), followed by Green IT (54%) and Cloud (53%).

The top three factors influencing job choice are compensation (47%), career development opportunities (36%), and work-life balance (36%).

Louis-Maxime Nègre, Director of Human Resources at Sopra Steria Group, commented: "The results of this study illustrate the growing importance of disruptive technologies and societal values in the aspirations of young tech talent. At Sopra Steria, we firmly believe that technological innovation must be aligned with its contribution to the greater good. This is why we advocate for responsible artificial intelligence and integrate Green IT into our value chain while offering tailored career paths for our talent. Our mission is to create high-performing, sustainable, and impactful digital solutions".

Green IT Leads in the International Panel

In 2024, 53% of young graduates identified quantum computing as the most attractive field, followed closely by Green IT (48%) and cloud computing (43%). However, in France, AI remains the most popular, with 55% of graduates aspiring to work in this domain.

