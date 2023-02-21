2023 MPL Spring Split Registration Doors Are Now Open

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League in the Middle East and North Africa (MPL MENA) is back with the 2023 Spring Split, organized by Esports Middle East.

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the success of the 2022 MPL MENA Fall Split, Esports Middle East LLC (ESME) and MOONTON Games have jointly announced the 2023 MPL MENA Spring Split, which is coming back with a SAR 400,000 prize pool (USD 107,500, inclusive of cash and diamonds)! The latest iteration of the Spring Split will lay the road for local teams to represent the region in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup 2023, for the first time ever.

Moonton Games MPL MENA League by Esports Middle East LLC.

The 2023 MPL MENA Spring Split action will begin with the Open Qualifiers on 2nd March, where all eligible teams across MENA will compete to earn their spot in the Main Qualifiers until 11th March. The Regular Season will run from 23rd March to 29th April, and the top teams will clash at the Grand Final between 11th - 13th May.

Format Dates Open Qualifiers & Main Qualifiers 2nd March - 11th March Regular Season 23rd March - 29th April Grand Finals 11th - 13th May

Over 20 countries across MENA are eligible to participate in the new Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament. To register, please sign up through the official form , with the rules located here .

Esports Middle East, the partner of MPL MENA, will use its industry-leading innovations in AI and broadcasting to bring the MENA community high-quality production and level up the local competitive scene.

Saeed Sharaf, CEO and Founder of Esports Middle East, said: "Last year, we witnessed unbelievable action in the 2022 MPL MENA Fall Split Championship. We are very excited to live that action again in the region and shine a light on new rising local talents. The 2023 MPL MENA Spring Split is just the start of the competitive scene for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang this year!".

The region has shown a lot of promise during the M4 World Championship so I'm incredible excited to witness the intense matches as these teams battle it out to claim the title of 2023 MPL MENA Spring Split Champion and earn the coveted spot in MSC 2023 ," stated Jaime Cruz, Head of Esports (MENA & South Asia) of MOONTON Games. "We aim to continue delivering more fun, exciting, and memorable moments to our fans in the region."

All matches will be streamed on Mobile Legends: Bang Bang official MENA channels via YouTube , TikTok , Facebook , and BIGO LIVE .

About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is the most popular mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game worldwide that brings communities together through teamwork and strategy. With over one billion installations and over 105 million active monthly users, the award-winning game is among the top 10 most played in over 120 countries. With an extensive reach across the Asia Pacific region, the multiplayer is available in 190 countries with an expansive global esports presence.

About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports

Established in 2017, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports serves as a platform for players to pursue their dreams of becoming esports athletes and illuminate opportunities within the international esports ecosystem. MLBB Esports has since expanded to multiple leagues across the globe, including the MPL and M-series hosted worldwide. It was one of the esports games featured at the 2019 and 2021 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

About Esports Middle East LLC

Founded in 2014, Esports Middle East (ESME) is an award-winning media company that functions across league operations, talent management and broadcast. The firm also runs the first Arabic esports news portal, as well as an AI-powered esports competition platform ArabEsports. ESME is also a majority shareholder of influencer marketing agency Arabia Talents.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006995/Esports_MPL_MENA_2023.jpg

