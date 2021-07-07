331 Pages Future Market Insights (FMI) Survey on Codeless Testing Market Predicts Demand for Automated Testing to Spur Growth

- The codeless testing market survey offers insights into factors enabling growth across key segments in terms of solution and application. It also highlights strategies adopted by codeless testing market leaders as they aim for competitive edge

DUBAI, U.A.E., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global codeless testing market outlook remains positive with the Future market Insights (FMI) projecting it to reach a valuation of US$ 1.5 billion by the end of 2021. Owing to the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning the demand for codeless testing is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2031.

Due to increasing usage of AI in the development of testing tools, which can self-heal at runtime, coupled with shift towards machine learning, self-healing automation testing is expected to emerge as one of the biggest automation testing trends over the coming years.

A number of companies operating in the market are launching their new products to cater to the increasing demand for these tools. For instance, Qualitest, an India-based software testing company, announced the launch of its new AI-powered software testing and quality assurance (QA) toolkit named, Qualisense in June 2020. The tool is expected to leverage machine learning to enhance testing and quality deliveries along with reducing the need for specific testing.

A significant rise in demand for codeless testing is witnessed from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) owing to the increasing adoption of automated testing solutions. As per a study by FMI, the demand outlook for codeless testing solutions from SMEs is likely to surge at a CAGR of over 21% between 2021 and 2031.

"The unprecedented outbreak of novel coronavirus has encouraged leading vendors to emphasize on automating their IT operations to recuperate from the crisis. Besides this, numerous companies are anticipated to invest in artificial intelligence and robotic process automation (RPA), resulting in, bolstering the sales of codeless testing over the coming years," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Codeless Testing Market Study

In North America , the U.S. is leading the market and is estimated to account for a market share of over 79% in the region, owing to the presence of leading market players in the country.

, the U.S. is leading the market and is estimated to account for a market share of over 79% in the region, owing to the presence of leading market players in the country. Favored by high investment in information technology infrastructure, the demand outlook for codeless testing in the U.K. is likely to grow at a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period.

China is anticipated to account for over 44% of the codeless testing solutions sales in the East Asia market by the end of 2031.

is anticipated to account for over 44% of the codeless testing solutions sales in the market by the end of 2031. Due to increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, the market in India is projected to progress at a robust CAGR of 25% through 2031.

is projected to progress at a robust CAGR of 25% through 2031. Based on the solution, codeless testing tools are dominating the segment, accounting for a market share of over 59.5% in 2021.

Key Drivers

Increasing adoption of automated testing solutions is fueling the demand for codeless testing.

Rising investment in information technology infrastructure is driving the growth of the market.

Growing shift towards artificial intelligence is creating sales opportunities for codeless testing.

Key Restraints:

Lack of skills required for codeless testing is hampering the market growth.

Less scope for customization is a factor restraining the demand for codeless testing.

Competitive Landscape

Emerging players operating in the codeless testing market are focusing on developing innovative products and engaging in strategic partnerships & acquisition to increase their market revenue share. For instance,

Ranorex GmbH, an Austria -based company, announced the introduction of its latest version of Ranorex Studio 9.5 in March 2021

-based company, announced the introduction of its latest version of Ranorex Studio 9.5 in In March 2021 , Tricentis, a software testing company announced acquisition of Neotys, a company based in France to expand its AI-driven end-to-end continuous testing platforms.

Key players operating in the codeless testing market profiled by FMI are:

Ranorex GmbH

Katalon, Inc.

Mabl Inc.

Usetrace

Perforce Software, Inc.

Cygnet-Infotech

Worksoft, Inc.

Testim

froglogic GmbH

Statnetics LLC

ACCELQ Inc.

QMetry Inc.

Micro Focus

Tricentis

Eggplant

More Insights on the Codeless Testing Market:

FMI provides an unbiased analysis of the codeless testing market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global codeless testing market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Solution:

Codeless Testing Tools

Services

Testing & QA Services



Consulting Services



Integration & Implementation



Support & Maintenance

By Application:

API Testing

Mobile App

Desktop App

Web App

By Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Education

Manufacturing

Travel & Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into codeless testing market demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for codeless testing market between 2021 and 2031

Codeless testing market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Codeless testing market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

