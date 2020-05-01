360VUZ HostIng the Biggest Global Livestream Ever With Over 200 Global Leaders Including Oprah Winfrey and Julia Roberts - 'The Call to Unite'

Over 200 global leaders, artists, entertainers and community leaders are expected to appear to offer lessons, performances, and conversations aimed to create a congregation without walls as they endure challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, inspire everyone to emerge from the crisis stronger and raise funds for the COVID-19 relief efforts.

360VUZ was selected as one of the top immersive virtual mobile apps in the world to host this 24-hour live event. The apps' participation in the event aims at uniting people together from around the globe by teleporting people and bringing them together virtually to establish more connections.

"We are proud to support a world class initiative and playing a key role in uniting people together especially at this critical time," Khaled Zaatarah, founder and Chief Executive Officer, 360VUZ said. "We at 360VUZ aim at giving the world an exceptional experience by teleporting people and letting them feel immersed virtually, and we're happy to be selected to virtually host this live event on our 360VUZ mobile video app," he added.

Stars expected to participate include Alanis Morissette, Charlamagne tha God, Common, Daniel Dae Kim, Deepak Chopra, Eva Longoria, Josh Groban, Jennifer Garner, Mandy Moore, Maria Shriver, Naomi Campbell, Martin Sheen, Quincy Jone, Yo-Yo Ma, Questlove and more.

George W. Bush, Martin Luther King III, Tim Shriver, Marie Kondo, Minnie Driver, Jewel and Debbie Allen are also expected to participate.

The livestream event will take place from Friday, May 1st at 8:00 p.m. ET to Saturday, May 2nd at 8:00 p.m. ET. The livestream, is organized by Tim Shriver, the chairman of the Special Olympics. Service partners GiveDirectly and Points of Light will allow viewers to help donate whatever they want — whether financial support or volunteer hours — to families and communities that need it most.

During "The Call to Unite" Livestream, 360VUZ will be supporting unite.us and events' partners including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, LinkedIn and SiriusXM Stars channel 109.

360VUZ have recently announced securing a $5.8M in a Series A investment round from leading VCs, raising its total investments to $7 million in a significant timeframe. The recent investments established 360VUZ as one of the most well capitalized startups in the media and entertainment space.

