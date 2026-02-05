A Subsidiary of AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C to Serve as an Event Coordinator for 2026 Middle East Consumer Electronics Show

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C ("Ambitions" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AHMA), a UAE-based MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) and tourism services provider, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, MULTIPLE EVENTS L.L.C ("Multiple Events"), will serve as the event planning services provider for the 2026 Middle East Consumer Electronics Show ("MECES") in Dubai, marking the third consecutive year of business partnership.

Drawing on its expertise in managing large-scale international events, Multiple Events will lead comprehensive event planning, design, coordination and on-site execution for MECES, one of the region's technology and innovation showcases. The engagement encompasses daily liaison and coordination with exhibition venue management; procurement and management of ancillary services, including catering solutions, food trucks, and network/technical infrastructure; facilitation of all required approvals, permits, and regulatory clearances for exhibitions, entry access, and event operations; and provision of any additional services necessary to ensure the safe, compliant, and seamless execution of exhibitions, conferences, and related activities.

MECES is the first professional exhibition in the Middle East dedicated to the home appliances and consumer electronics sector, showcasing the latest in consumer technology, innovation trends, and market developments. The previous two editions attracted thousands of professional buyers and visitors from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other counties across the Middle East, alongside leading global brands and emerging technology companies, reinforcing its position as a premier platform for cross-border collaboration and commercial exchange across a diverse regional market. Ambitions' role in planning and delivering the event reflects its strategic focus on high-profile partnerships that bridge global audiences and strengthen the UAE's position as a hub for international conferences and exhibitions.

About AMBITIONS ENTERPRISE MANAGEMENT CO. L.L.C

As a UAE-based MICE and tourism services provider, the Company serves a global client base by delivering expert event management and seamless, one-stop travel solutions. Guided by an experienced management team and supported by partnerships across the tourism and hospitality industries in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, the Company executes large-scale events for clients from diverse sectors. Additionally, the Company manages bespoke travel experiences, providing a one-stop guided tour service that streamlines travel across the UAE and its neighboring countries, as well as to other global destinations.

For more information, please visit https://ir.ambitions.ae.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "would," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "continues," "could," "should," "target," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

