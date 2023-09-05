ADIPEC Awards 2023 finalists announced; eight new categories address key energy and climate challenges

Awards will honour pioneering projects, companies and individuals driving transformative change across the global energy system

Record-breaking 1,072 entry submissions from 78 countries received

Experts in climate change and technology added to 10-member Awards jury

Winners will be announced on the sidelines of ADIPEC, the world's largest gathering of energy industry professionals

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The finalists for the ADIPEC Awards 2023 have been announced, reflecting a wide spectrum of geographies, industries and companies. The awards will recognise outstanding achievements within the energy and clean-tech sectors and celebrate global innovators in their pursuit of net-zero emissions.

ADIPEC Awards 2022 awards ceremony

Under the theme 'Leading the Transformation', the ADIPEC Awards 2023 has eight new categories that respond to key global challenges, as well as the need for universal access to cleaner and more secure energy and the tangible and credible solutions necessary to deliver real change during the energy transition.

Representing a diverse range of industries, the 21 finalists come from the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and the Americas. The UAE is shortlisted in the Game-Changing Partnership Award and Future Energy Workforce Development Programme categories; Israel and China make the finalists' list, with nominations in the Clean Energy Technology Innovation of the Year and Transformative Hydrogen Project categories; and Malaysia has four finalists, the highest among the countries represented.

The ADIPEC Awards 2023 winners will be announced at a gala dinner on 2 October as part of ADIPEC, the world's largest energy exhibition and conference, which will run from 2-5 October in Abu Dhabi. Taking place less than two months before the UAE hosts COP28 under the theme 'Decarbonising. Faster. Together.', ADIPEC 2023 will drive the energy industry's future direction as it accelerates decarbonisation and creates the energy system of the future.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chairperson of the ADIPEC Awards 2023 and Executive Vice President, Downstream Business Management at ADNOC, said: "I am delighted to see the intense competition for our all-new categories from global leaders, pioneers and disruptors who are capturing emerging opportunities, driving transformative change and rethinking what it means to be an oil, gas and energy business today.

"The shortlisted entries demonstrate the industry's readiness, leadership and commitment to helping reshape the industry and support global climate and energy challenges for a sustainable tomorrow."

The ADIPEC Awards 2023 has attracted a record 1,072 entry submissions from 78 countries. Seven of the awards categories were open to the energy industry to submit nominations. The last category – Leader of Change: Passionate Driver of Progress – will be selected by the 10-member ADIPEC Awards jury. Two new members were added to the jury this year – Vicki Knott, CEO and Co-Founder of CruxOCM and Samantha Gross, Director of the Energy Security and Climate Initiative and a Fellow in Foreign Policy at the Brookings Institution – who have expertise in technology and climate change, respectively.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organisers of ADIPEC 2023, said: "The ADIPEC Awards' enhanced jury and all new award categories will help us spotlight the companies and individuals who are leading critical growth and evolution during the energy transition. The Awards support ADIPEC's ambition to accelerate the practical action and credible solutions needed to tackle the most significant challenges in energy and climate."

This year's ADIPEC Awards finalists include solutions that exemplify visionary progress in decarbonisation and game-changing thinking, including responsible energy management that converts pollutants into sustainable fuels and chemicals to lithium-ion battery recycling methods. One standout initiative focuses on global-scale decarbonisation through a transparent certification platform for low-carbon products to drive competitive decarbonisation worldwide, encompassing various energy carriers. Another submission seeks to establish the world's largest green hydrogen plant, integrating renewable energy sources on an unprecedented scale and promising substantial carbon-free hydrogen production.

The 2023 ADIPEC Awards jury comprises:

H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei , Minister of Energy and Infrastructure for the United Arab Emirates

, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure for the H.E. Tarek El Molla , Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources for the Arab Republic of Egypt

, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources for the Arab Republic of Fatema Al Nuaimi , Executive Vice President, Downstream Business Management at ADNOC and Chairperson of the ADIPEC Awards 2023

, Executive Vice President, Downstream Business Management at ADNOC and Chairperson of the ADIPEC Awards 2023 Lorenzo Simonelli , Chairman, President and CEO of Baker Hughes

, Chairman, President and CEO of Baker Hughes Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental

Dr. Pratima Rangarajan, CEO of Climate Investment

Dr. John Sfakianakis, Professorial Fellow, Cambridge Judge Business School, Pembroke College at the University of Cambridge

Judge Business School, Pembroke College at the Proscovia Nabbanja, CEO of Uganda National Oil Company Limited

Vicki Knott, CEO and Co-Founder of CruxOCM

Samantha Gross , Director of the Energy Security and Climate Initiative and a Fellow in Foreign Policy at the Brookings Institution

Vicki Knott said: "I recognise that the ADIPEC Awards are one of the most significant platforms to identify and encourage new ideas, talent, and technologies. I am excited to be part of this important energy prize and look forward to collaborating with my fellow jurors."

The ADIPEC Awards, in its 13th year, has evolved to cater to industry needs and challenges. The awards ceremony will be attended by leaders from across the energy industry, including ministers, CEOs, innovators and academia.

ADIPEC 2023 is expected to attract over 160,000 attendees for its comprehensive conference and exhibition programme that will feature over 1,600 conference speakers across more than 350 sessions. More than 2,220 companies from across the energy ecosystem will showcase their ideas, innovations and solutions that are shaping the future of energy at ADIPEC 2023.

The finalists for the ADIPEC Awards 2023 are:

CLEAN ENERGY TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION OF THE YEAR

o Carbon Clean: CycloneCC, revolutionary technology reducing cost and physical footprint of carbon capture

o H2Pro: H2Pro: Breakthrough 95% Efficiency - Affordable Green Hydrogen Production at Scale

o SUZHOU BOTREE CYCLING SCI & TECH: Innovative lithium-ion battery recycling technology towards a more sustainable future energy system

DECARBONISATION AT SCALE AWARD

o Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL): Fostering Towards a Sustainable, Clean and Green Future

o LanzaTech: Shougang - Capturing Carbon. Creating Value

o SLB: Decarbonising the Well Construction Process by Cementing Wells Without Cement

DEVELOPING ECONOMIES ENERGY COMPANY OF THE YEAR

o Adani Total Gas Limited: Developing City Gas Distribution Networks

o NGLTECH SDN BHD: Low Pressure Condensate Recovery Technology

o Petronas: Innovative Technology Solution and Monetisation of Stranded High CO2 Fields in Developing Countries

FUTURE ENERGY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

o ADNOC, SLB: ADNOC Energy Futures Initiative: Pioneering Innovation in Future Talent Development

o Petroleum Development Oman: PDO Wells "Shababona" Programme: Enabling Fast Tracking of Resource Availability and Graduate Capability Building

o PETRONAS: BeDigital Bootcamp (BDB)

TRANSFORMATIVE HYDROGEN PROJECT

o Envision Energy Co., Ltd: Accelerating Green Energy Transition: Envision Energy's Pioneering Commercial Green Ammonia Initiative

o H2Pro: H2Pro: Breakthrough 95% Efficiency - Affordable Green Hydrogen Production at Scale

o NEOM Green Hydrogen Company: Building the World's Largest Green Hydrogen Plant

YOUNG CHANGEMAKER OF THE YEAR

o bp: Mohamed Al Balushi, Reservoir Engineer

o PETRONAS: Lee Kian Seng, Product Manager, Technology Digital Solutions

o Saudi Aramco: Layan AlSharif, Research Engineer

GAME-CHANGING PARTNERSHIP AWARD

o ADNOC, Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC): Race to Net Zero: Landmark Clean Energy Partnership to Tackle Climate Crisis

o ADNOC, SIEMENS ENERGY: ADNOC/Siemens Energy Low Carbon Energy Certification Platform

o Alfanar Projects, UK Government Department for Transport (DfT): Most advanced Sustainable Aviation Fuel project in the UK

