Air-dried Food Market Surges on back of Growing Demand for High-Nutrition Foods, Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights, the air-dried food market will surpass a whopping US$ 93 Bn by 2020-end, expand positively across the forecast period.

Rising demand for preserving the nutritional quotient within packaged foods is bolstering the adoption of air-drying techniques since a long time. It is evident that consumers are demanding more foods offsetting various diseases and providing better health benefits. This trend has opened up doors for organic food manufacturers.

Air-drying foods helps retain nutritional value by eliminating moisture through evaporation. This ensures that packaged foods are not infected by fungi, mold or bacteria, thereby increasing their shelf-lives. Nowadays, demand for ready-to-eat packaged foods is rising, attributed to the adoption of fast-paced lifestyles, providing major traction to air-dried foods in the forecast period.

"Vendors are emphasizing on developing advanced packaging techniques, such as glass, polyethylene or polypropylene, which act as effective contamination barriers and enhance the self-life of products," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Air-dried Food Market Report

Powder & Granule form air-dried foods will hold dominance from 2020-2030

Coffee will be the most popular air-dried beverage to hit the shelves

Household-grade air-dried foods to capture a major chunk of the demand, with cereals being the most consumed food item

Air-dried pet meat is another popular household food item which will hold sway in the coming years

Global air-dried food market shall surge at 7% CAGR from 2020-2030

Europe will retain its hegemony in terms of air-dried food sales

Air-dried Food Market- Key Trends

Air-dried foods are acquiring traction due to consumers' willingness to pay a premium price for high-nutrition foodstuffs

Producers are opting for inertness inducing packaging materials such as polypropylene and glass

Enhanced demand for ready-to-eat packaged foods during COVID-19 is heightening market prospects for air dried foods.

Demand from multiple sectors is increasing scope for differentiation, leading to launching of new food products

Air-dried Food Market- Region-wise Analysis

Strong and effective retail chains are providing immense traction to the European air-dried food market

Improving living standards is accelerating demand for ready-to-eat meals in Asia which is boding well for the market

which is boding well for the market China & India will emerge as the frontrunners of the Asian dried-food market growth due to the presence of a robust packaging and consumer goods industry

Air-dried Food Market- Competitive Landscape

The global air-dried food market is extremely competitive, characterized by the presence of multiple vendors. Some prominent ones include, but are not limited to, Nestle S.A, FREEZE-DRY FOODS, B-B Products (Australia) Pty Ltd., HOWENIA ENTERPRISE CO LTD., DMH Ingredients Inc., Saraf Food Pvt. Ltd., Berrifine A, Dehydrates Inc. and La Frubense.

The market is characterized by significant product launches and collaborations which provide a major edge to the players. With respect to product launches, Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd (India) manufactures air and freeze-dried vegetables, fruits and dried herbs for commercial and residential grade consumption.

Similarly, HOWENIA ENTERPRISE manufactures a host of products such as pickled jalapenos, purple potato flakes, redbean powder, potato flakes and green asparagus powder which are air-dried.

Air-dried Food Market Taxonomy

Form

Powder & Granule

Chunks & Pieces

Flakes

End User

Household

Commercial

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

Russia

Rest of Europe

East Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of East Asia

South Asia & ASEAN

India

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Rest of South Asia

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

Get Valuable Insights into Air-dried Food Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global air-dried food market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2020 and 2030. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the market. A detailed segmental analysis across prominent regions has been incorporated within the scope of this report, enabling readers to glean valuable qualitative and quantitative insights and include them in their upcoming business operations throughout the forecast period.

Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Food & Beverages Landscape

Bubble Tea Market: FMI's recent publication on the bubble tea market concludes that surging wellness trends combined with preference for exotic tastes will bode extremely well for growth, expanding impressively across the 2020-2030 forecast period.

Rosemary Extracts Market: The rosemary extracts market study by FMI offers a 360-degree analysis, bringing to the fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the challenges and opportunities associated with the growth trajectory for the forecast period 2017-2027.

Organic Salad Dressing Market: According to FMI, the global organic salad dressing market is projected to cross the US$ 2 Bn by the end of the 2020-2030 market forecast period, with North America accounting for the lion's share of the market.

