All Dominicans Benefit from Citizenship by Investment Programme, Says Prime Minister

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/-- During a weekly government programme, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, highlighted some of the accomplishments the small island nation achieved this year. Ian Douglas, MP for the Portsmouth constituency, noted some of the projects that continued despite the coronavirus pandemic, including the construction of several hotels and the continuation of the housing programme. Dominica's Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme funds both developments.

For nearly three decades, Dominica has been welcoming foreign investors and their families to become citizens of the nation once making a donation to the government fund or investing in real estate. Revenue generated under the Programme is then injected into various sectors of Dominican society from healthcare and education to infrastructure and tourism.

"What we have done is restructure the Programme to enhance its integrity, enhance its transparency, enhance its accountability and we also ensure that in the process that all Dominicans benefit from this Citizenship by Investment Programme," said Prime Minister Skerrit on his weekly show. "We've been able to use our CBI for hotel development and ensuring that there is a spread of these properties. Also utilising the CBI to generate much-needed funding for housing, which is so important to our people, for healthcare, for our people building hospitals and health centres. And of course, we are going to use CBI as an instrument to finance the international airport."

On the other end of the spectrum, investors who become citizens of Dominica gain access to a plethora of benefits. These include increased travel freedom to approximately 140 countries and territories, alternative business prospects and lastly, the invaluable option to pass down citizenship for generations to come. For the last four years, Dominica's CBI Programme has ranked as the world's best by the CBI Index – an annual independent study devised by experts at the Financial Times' Professional Wealth Management magazine.

Those who choose to reside in Dominica can rest assure that they're living in a nation that puts national development at the forefront of its priorities. In recent years, Dominica has utilised funds to build weather-resistant homes and support educational initiatives. The nation is also in the process of constructing a state-of-the-art hospital that will contribute to the strengthening of the island's healthcare sector.

