AM General Showcasing Continuous Automotive Innovation with All-New HUMVEE NXT 360 at IDEX 2021

"We are enthusiastic to participate at IDEX and impressed at the level of coordination and support that the organizers have provided so that we can have a safe and successful show during these challenging times," said Nguyen Trinh, AM General Executive Vice President of International Defense. "We are also extremely excited to debut the NXT 360 to our international customers as this is the first opportunity for them to have a hands-on experience with this ground-breaking vehicle."

The company will display the all-new HUMVEE NXT 360 ES – a rugged light tactical vehicle that is redefining survivability. Built with proprietary technology, this vehicle allows for 360-degree kinetic energy threat protection as well as blast threat protection. Currently offering two variants (Base and ES), the NXT 360 leverages the existing HUMVEE® platform and includes additional enhancements. The ES model will offer a 6.5L V8 turbocharged engine with 250 Hp and is equipped with a long travel suspension for increased agility no matter the terrain – all optimized for exceptional transportability via land, sea, and air.

AM General representatives will also be available to discuss the wide variety of mobility solutions the company offers, as well as provide in-depth information on its logistics services, award-winning global supply chain management, and field service support.

About AM General

AM General designs, engineers, manufactures, supplies and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers worldwide. Through its military business, the company is widely recognized as the world leader in design, engineering, manufacturing and logistics support of Tactical Vehicles, having produced and sustained more than 300,000 vehicles in over 70 countries. AM General has extensive experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com.

