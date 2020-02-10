Amouage Hails New Creative Era With Renaud Salmon as New Chief Experience Officer

Enlisting a hub of exceptional artists, from perfumers, photographers, videographers, designers, to editors, the "Amouage Creative Collective" is a groundbreaking approach to fragrance creation, transcending the constraints of a single creative director. A mix of established names and emerging figures, the team will unify the strategic and creative ambitions of the house, have creative freedom on all its interactions with consumers, and be the voice of the brand. The idea, believes Pasiegla, is to re-imagine the way fragrances are crafted, communicated, purchased and, ultimately, enjoyed.

"Amouage became one of the world's most sought-after luxury fragrance brands thanks to its utmost attention to craftsmanship and absolute commitment to the highest quality standards. Now, as the global beauty market changes, we are taking the opportunity to reinvent the way we connect with our customers everyday," said Parsiegla. "We look forward to seeing Renaud drive the continued development of Amouage's world-class perfumes, with his vast expertise and innovative approach."

Belgium-born, Renaud Salmon started his career as an intern at Belgian luxury goods house Delvaux, and has since worked his way through many of the world's leading luxury brands. With a business background, but trained in fragrances and photography, he progressively became the trusted right-hand of world-class fashion designers, creating coherent fragrance universes. Having worked and lived in Brussels, Geneva, Milano, London, Paris and New York, Salmon brings an international energy to Amouage. In his role, he will be responsible for every aspect of the brand's consumer touchpoints, including product creation, brand image, communication and merchandising. A special focus will be on the digital and social elements to reach the next generation of Amouage consumers around the globe.

"It is an honour for me to join Amouage, especially at this pivotal moment in its history. For nearly 40 years, people have been passionate about the house, its products of exceptional quality and its commitment to creative freedom," said Salmon. "As the fragrance world has become more crowded, we will reinforce the duality that makes Amouage unique: a brand born in Oman with the dream to restore the great art of perfumery in the region, infused with cutting-edge international creativity. Today, we are embarking on a journey to enrich the essence of Amouage, with a Creative Collective of artists from different generations, cultures, genders and skills. I look forward to witness how these creators, together, will forge the Amouage of tomorrow."

Seeped in heritage, Amouage has garnered a global reputation for bringing true artistry to all its creations and has become an icon in the fragrance world. Present in key cities around the world, the brand is available in more than 70 countries and more than 1,000 selected retail outlets including the world's finest department stores and stand-alone boutiques in Italy, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088170/Renaud_Salmon__Amouage_CXO.jpg

SOURCE Amouage