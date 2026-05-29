Angel Yeast Highlights Long-Term Commitment to the Middle East and Africa at Global South Forum

CAIRO, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast (SH600298) reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the Middle East and Africa at the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference, held May 12–13 at the League of Arab States (LAS) headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

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The forum brought together around 250 participants from approximately 110 Chinese and Arab media outlets, think tanks, government agencies, businesses, and regional and international organizations. Discussions focused on peace and development, media and digital innovation, and cross-cultural exchange. With a long-standing presence in the Middle East and Africa, Angel Yeast leverages localized operations and technical services to support the growth and technological upgrading of the regional food industry, serving as a model of China-Arab industrial cooperation within the Belt and Road framework.

"The Global South holds tremendous growth opportunities," said Ma Hongchao, General Manager of Angel Yeast for the Middle East and Africa. "We have been deeply rooted in this region since our first investment in Egypt in 2010. Today, our Egypt facility employs more than 1,100 people, with over 97% local hiring. Looking ahead, we will continue to expand our investments in Egypt and other emerging markets."

Angel Yeast has established a strong presence across the Middle East and Africa, which has become one of its most significant overseas business regions. With Egypt home to its first production facility outside China, Angel Yeast has built a distribution network across Africa and steadily expanded its business in the region. In recent years, the company has continued expanding production capacity at the Egyptian site, helping ensure a stable regional supply.

Angel Yeast believes that "environmental protection is competitiveness." In Egypt, it uses the country's abundant molasses to create a green circular economy: wastewater becomes organic fertilizer, and yeast powder becomes animal feed, supporting local agriculture. ISO14001-certified and strictly compliant with environmental standards, the company also regularly hosts student and teacher tours to promote green practices in the community.

Backed by a local R&D team in Egypt, the company is focusing on new products such as high-nucleotide yeast extract, yeast protein, and microbial protein, and has demonstrated their use in snacks and sauces at events like FI Africa. Angel Yeast also plans to invest RMB 21 million to expand its food ingredient production line, further diversifying its product portfolio.

Meanwhile, Angel Yeast is moving forward with the construction of a packaging facility and a food ingredient production line in Algeria, further strengthening its localization efforts across North Africa. With a market-focused service network, responsive support, and high-quality products, the company has gained broad recognition across the Middle East and Africa. Its expanding regional presence continues to support Angel Yeast's broader international growth plans.

Looking ahead, Angel Yeast will continue to deepen its footprint in the Middle East and Africa and remain committed to creating lasting shared value for local communities while bringing innovative yeast and biotech products to consumers worldwide.

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