Anti-microbial Wipes Usage Surges Amid COVID-19, Finds a Future Market Insights Study
21 Jul, 2020, 15:30 BST
DUBAI, U.A.E, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights' recent report on the antimicrobial wipes market predicts a double-digit growth during the 2020-2030 forecast period.
Antimicrobial wipes have acquired major traction over the past few years, attributed to the growing awareness about maintaining personal hygiene. The prevalence of various infectious diseases has been a primary growth motivator in this respect. Sales have especially surged in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic when personal hygiene maintenance is most crucial.
Burgeoning sales are primarily underpinned by everyday usage of the wipes to clean one's face, nose and hands as a reassuring practice of eliminating any micro-organisms present on the skin. Across both households and healthcare sectors, their usage has catapulted massively in the past few months.
Going by these aforementioned projections, the global antimicrobial wipes market shall surpass US$ 7 Bn by 2020-end.
"Production of alcohol-based anti-microbial wipes has gained immense traction due to the pandemic. This trend shall continue even in the post-pandemic scenario, with consumers becoming hygiene conscious," says an FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways from FMI's Anti-Microbial Wipes Market Report
- Global anti-microbial wipes market shall expand at a 10% CAGR from 2020-2030
- Demand from healthcare and household sectors shall generate greater sales of anti-microbial wipes
- Online retail sales shall gain massive traction due to imposition of social distancing measures, preventing consumers from visiting retail outlets to purchase them
- Scented wipes are becoming highly common due to consumers' sensory experiences
- Surface disinfectant wipes are gaining higher ground due to frequent need for cleaning exposed surfaces
- South Asia to emerge as a significant revenue ecosystem for anti-microbial wipes market
Anti-Microbial Wipes Market- Key Trends
- Favorable market conditions in the form of reduced price volatility and low capital investment shall bode well for anti-microbial wipes manufacturers
- Swelling hygiene concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic shall push up sales of disinfectant-imbued anti-microbial wipes
- Adoption of biodegradable formulations shall spike research in developing sustainable wipes in the future
Anti-Microbial Wipes Market- Region-wise Analysis
- United States and Europe to be market leaders due to higher incidence of infectious diseases
- Effective distribution networks motivate market players to establish business in these regions
- South Asia to emerge the fastest growing region, maximum demand being generated from the Indian sub-continent
Anti-Microbial Wipes Market- Competitive Landscape
Prominent players in the anti-microbial wipes market are investing in product development by incorporating sustainable and environmentally friendly ingredients. For instance, in 2019, Edgewell Personal Care doled out wet anti-bacterial hand wipes containing Benzalkonium Chloride which effectively helps kill bacteria on the skin surface.
That same year, Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai introduced the ETAK antimicrobial wipes (wet) at the global level. It is projected that the COVID-19 pandemic will push manufacturers to continuously innovate and launch hygiene friendly products. This is because the habit of maintaining personal hygiene shall persist even in the post-pandemic era.
Anti-Microbial Wipes Market Taxonomy
Product Type
- Skincare Wipes
- Surface Disinfectant Wipes
End-User
- Hospitals/Healthcare Centers
- Offices/Commercial
- Food Services
- Food Processing Industry
- Manufacturing & Industrial
- Schools & Universities
- Hospitality
- Grocery, Convenience Stores and Retail
- Individual
- Household
Nature
- Scented
- Unscented
Sales Channel
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Discount Stores
- Multi-Brand Stores
- Online Retail Stores
- Independent Departmental Stores
- Other Sales Channel
Region/Country
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of LATAM
- Europe
- EU-5
- Rest of Europe
- South Asia & Pacific
- India
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Australia
- New Zealand
- East Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Northern Africa
- Rest of MEA
Get Valuable Insights into Antimicrobial Wipes Market
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global antimicrobial wipes market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the antimicrobial wipes market based on the product type (skincare wipes, and surface disinfectant wipes), end user (hospitals/healthcare centers, offices/commercial, food service, food processing, manufacturing & industrial, schools & universities, hospitality, grocery, convenience stores and retail, individuals, and household), nature (scented, unscented), sales channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, discount stores, multi-brand stores, online retail sales, independent departmental stores, and other sales channel) across all major regions.
