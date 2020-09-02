AppGallery Continues to Thrive in Emirati Market

UAE's AppGallery is continuing to grow, bringing a greater variety of relevant and quality apps to Emirati users.

In recognition of its committed partners in UAE, AppGallery has demonstrated the power of regional marketing to six of its most popular apps.

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Providing its customers with the most innovative new apps, AppGallery in UAE has continued to grow over the past year. In celebration of this local-market success, six partners have been selected to experience the value of regional marketing as part of a global campaign. Inspiring developers to realize their app's business potential with AppGallery, the campaign is taking place across 20 countries, including UAE.

AppGallery: An App Marketplace That Aggregates Quality Global and Local Applications

One of the top three app marketplaces globally, AppGallery prioritizes the diverse needs of its worldwide audience by providing the best, new apps on both a global and local scale. AppGallery's 460 million active users across 170 regions demonstrate the platform's growth, with consumer needs a focal point.

Huawei looks to local developers, inviting them to list their apps on AppGallery to meet the demand of consumers while supporting the local market. With innovative technology offerings and advanced marketing support, AppGallery offers a competitive route for developers.

Being one of AppGallery's key markets, UAE has seen an acceleration of local app onboarding. The Emirati AppGallery has been able to provide customers with access to some of the most popular local apps and services they need. Consumers can now enjoy apps such as SoundCloud, BOTIM, Gulf News, Cricbuzz, Smiles UAE, Talabat, and AWOK all available on AppGallery.

Assisting Partners to Grow through Regional Promotion

Demonstrating AppGallery's commitment to growth in the Emirati market, six of the country's most popular apps have been selected for additional regional promotion as part of a global scale campaign.

Encouraging partners to realize their business potential through targeted marketing, the campaign demonstrates the value of AppGallery's supporting promotion. The six partners were promoted across television commercials and AppGallery's regional platforms, featuring specially created video footage and supporting imagery.

As part of the wider campaign, AppGallery partners in UAE benefited from enhanced brand awareness in the local market, leading to an increase in app downloads and engagement.

Capitalizing on extensive marketing capabilities, the following apps received the additional support as part of the campaign:

SC Mobile Banking – Take care of all banking needs with SC Bank app and access over 70 services straight from your device. Enjoy a new way of banking from now on.

noon shopping – As the lifestyle shopping platform of choice for the region, noon shopping offers the largest selection of leading brands for all shopping needs

Carrefour – Stay up to date with the latest promotions and deals with the Carrefour app and enjoy the complete shopping experience from the comfort of your home

Talabat – Say goodbye to the time wasted on looking for restaurants' contact details and menu. With Talabat, users can easily order from their favourite restaurant and enjoy a hearty meal

ToToK – Communicating with loved ones has never been better, ToToK provides the ultimate call and messaging experience with features such as Retouch filter and AI call enhancement

FAB – With this mobile banking app, FAB, users can manage their money quickly and easily whenever they want and from wherever they are

Each partner experienced a surge in user downloads, with AppGallery's regional marketing resources driving this progression.

AppGallery's Commitment

Through its commitment to the Emirati market, AppGallery has driven download figures and consumer engagement on its local apps. By supporting developers in key market regions, AppGallery can ensure its customers are provided with the best possible app selection.

AppGallery is dedicated to listening to its customers. Through its 'Wish List' service, users can submit the apps they would like to see on AppGallery, receiving a notification once it's available. Since January 2019, AppGallery has onboarded over 580 apps in response to Wish List.

