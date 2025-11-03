Aquilius Raises Largest Ever Asia Pacific Real Estate Secondaries Program at $1.1 Billion

AIP Secondary Fund II L.P., Aquilius' second real estate secondaries flagship fund, closed on total capital commitments of over US$750 million. The fund was significantly oversubscribed at the hard cap, surpassing its original US$700 million target.





SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquilius Investment Partners ("Aquilius" or the "Firm"), a leading provider of secondaries solutions in the Asia Pacific region, completes fundraising of its second real estate secondaries flagship fund, AIP Secondary Fund II L.P. ("AIP SF II").

AIP SF II was significantly oversubscribed at the hard cap and closed on over US$750 million in capital commitments, surpassing its original US$700 million target. In aggregate, the Firm has raised US$1.1 billion in capital commitments across its flagship fund and associated vehicles.

Aquilius Investment Partners - Founding Partners Bastian Wolff (l) and Christian Keiber (r)

Aquilius' Asia Pacific secondaries program attracted a wide range of global institutional investors, including leading sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, financial institutions, and family offices.

AIP SF II is Aquilius' second real estate secondaries flagship fund targeting LP-led and GP-led transactions across Asia Pacific, with exposure to 'new economy' sectors supported by structural tailwinds including logistics, life sciences, data centers, hospitality and living. AIP SF II has already deployed approximately 50% of total commitments across eight secondaries transactions.

Bastian Wolff, Founding Partner at Aquilius, commented: "We are actively capitalizing on a generational buying opportunity for secondaries in Asia. This milestone fundraise is a testament to our strong track record and highlights the continued and growing appetite for Asian real estate secondaries investments among LPs, as market volatility and the need for liquidity drives deal volume to record highs. It's incredibly rewarding to see our Firm recognized and supported by such a broad and global group of high-profile institutional investors. We are deeply thankful for the trust of existing and new investors, whose partnership makes this milestone possible."

Christian Keiber, Founding Partner at Aquilius, commented: "The past 12 months marked a record-breaking year for secondaries volume. We are committed to being the leading provider of secondaries solutions in the Asia Pacific region — partnering with institutional investors and fund managers to deliver value through creative, efficient and scalable liquidity solutions while delivering compelling returns to our investors."

Aquilius was founded in 2021 by Bastian Wolff (former Managing Director and Head of Asia Pacific Real Estate for Partners Group) and Christian Keiber (former Managing Director for The Blackstone Group). Both Founders have invested in Asia for the past 15+ years, having collectively deployed over US$4 billion of equity across some of the region's most complex LP-led and GP-led liquidity solutions, including LP interest transfers, single and multi-asset recapitalizations, strip sales, continuation vehicles, and structured equity.

Aquilius' team consists of 30 dedicated professionals and collectively brings decades of experience in sourcing, investing and structuring secondaries transactions in the Asia Pacific region. Aquilius focuses on building long-term, scalable, and mutually beneficial partnerships with funds and their managers by providing customized liquidity solutions. The Firm's independent nature and institutional backing enable Aquilius to transact with speed and certainty on a discreet and strictly friendly basis.

