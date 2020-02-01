Asiacell Ranks First Among Telecom Companies in Iraq

On the social and humanitarian side, Asiacell was granted the International Finance Award of the best Corporate Social Responsibility "CSR" category. It won the Award in recognition of the efforts it made to serve different sections of the community in many areas such as education, health, women affairs, sports, arts, environment, serving people with special needs, as well as providing support to nascent business projects and many more.

The third award was the "Stevie Award" of the best Corporate Social Responsibility 'CSR' category in the Middle East and Africa which was granted to Asiacell in a high-level ceremony held in Vienna, Austria.

Commenting on the event, Abdulla Hassan, Asiacell Official Spokesperson said: "We feel very proud of this recognition where we won many awards for being the best company in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility, and for being the best telecom company. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who work for the Company for this great achievement. This appreciation will inspires us to make more efforts to maintain our leading position both locally and internationally."

Worthy to mention, Asiacell has received many more awards, which we feel proud of as they reflect the enormous capacity that Asiacell employees have to preserve its leading position as a telecom and high quality data provider.

About "Asiacell"

Asiacell is a leading provider of quality mobile telecommunications and data services in Iraq with a subscriber base of more than 14 million customers as of January 1, 2019. Asiacell was the first mobile telecommunications provider in Iraq to achieve nationwide coverage, offering its services across all the Iraqi governorates. Asiacell's network covers 99.06% of the Iraqi population, which makes its national coverage the widest among the mobile operators in Iraq. Asiacell is also the best 3.9G data provider offering nationwide coverage since January 2015.

About "International Finance"

International Finance is a London-based premium finance and business magazine with a prime focus to cover and connect investors, markets and industry sectors — predominantly from the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America.

International Finance magazine and website have a growing readership in Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. The magazine in particular covers trending stories on banking and finance, Islamic finance, asset management, wealth management, hedge funds, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, real estate, FinTech, currencies, oil and gas, telecom, ports and shipping, technology, healthcare and SMEs across markets. Also, International Finance is strengthening its readership presence in some parts of Latin America, such as Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Uruguay.

International Finance hosts the annual awards which aim to recognise and reward industry talent and leadership skills of companies from around the world. The publication focuses on honouring the outstanding work achieved by companies in both finance and non-finance sectors year after year.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1084505/Awards.jpg

Contact Details:

Public Relations Department, Asiacell Telecommunications PJSC

+964 770 111 5120

public.relations@asiacell.com

SOURCE Asiacell