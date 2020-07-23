Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market to be driven by Sustainable Production Practices, Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights, the automotive exterior trim parts market is expected to be valued at US$ 30.3 Bn by 2030-end.

The need for light-weight materials has radically transformed automotive exterior trim parts manufacturing, with the introduction of light plastics. These have not only assisted in weight reduction but also provide resistance to hostile weather conditions and reduction in fuel emissions.

Some of the plastics used for this purpose are thermoplastic olefins, polyamides, polypropylene and polyesters. Besides offering the aforementioned advantages, these plastics are recyclable, thus enabling manufacturers to improve their environmental footprints. Additionally, the incorporation of hybrid materials using a combination of plastic and steel in exterior trim parts to provide greater structural strength and cost-savings is boding extremely well for the market.

"Automotive exterior trim parts manufacturers are leveraging digital platforms to deepen market penetration, along with enhanced mobility solutions, ushering in consummate changes in market dynamics," infers an FMI analyst.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11934

Key Takeaways from FMI's Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Report

Automotive exterior trim parts market will expand at 4.6% CAGR through 2030

Greater emphasis on automobile aesthetics to provide major traction to specialized exterior trim parts

Sustainability and light-weight are the key focal points of manufacturers

Bumpers shall capture 13% of the total value share of the automotive exterior trim parts market

Emerging economies shall contribute over half of the total revenue share in the automotive exterior trim parts market

Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market- Key Trends

Recyclable polymers and plastics are acquiring immense ground, enabling manufacturers to reduce their carbon footprints

Sustainable materials such as honeycombs are used to manufacture car bumpers, reducing chances of crash damage

Use of renewable feedstocks such as sugarcane and castor beans are being utilized to manufacture bio-plastics for automotive exterior trim parts

Aluminum-based body panels are being preferred over conventional iron and steel ones, as they are 2/5 th times lighter

times lighter COVID-19 has led to a market drop by 200-250 BPS, with recovery anticipated during the first quarter of 2022

Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market- Region-wise Analysis

East-Asia shall spearhead the global automotive exterior trim parts market growth, accounting for an impressive 33% market share by 2020-end

shall spearhead the global automotive exterior trim parts market growth, accounting for an impressive 33% market share by 2020-end Demand is mostly stimulated from China , attributed to a proliferating automotive industry

, attributed to a proliferating automotive industry North America shall be the 2 nd most lucrative market, with the US capturing over 4/5 th of the market share

shall be the 2 most lucrative market, with the US capturing over 4/5 of the market share Japan and Germany are the leading suppliers of automotive trim parts, collectively comprising over 40% of the global market share

Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market- Competitive Landscape

Market players are relying on several strategies to augment their market presence. Majority of the players concentrate on acquisitions and product innovations to remain afloat. There are less entry barriers, thus rendering the landscape fairly fragmented.

Mergers & Acquisitions constitute a major chunk of market expansion strategies. For instance, Johnson Controls collaborated with HASCO in China to provide exterior trim parts to automobile behemoths such as Ford, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and GM. Additionally, the entry of foreign players and usage of sustainable raw materials is also driving the market towards a positive direction.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11934

Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market Taxonomy

Product Type

Front Bumper

Rear Bumper

Outside Rear View Mirror (ORVM)

Rocker Panel (Under Cover)

Radiator Grills

Wheel and Cladding (Fender Liner)

Outside Door Handles

Exterior Car Door Trim

Mud Guard

Exterior Trims Parts

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Compact



Mid-Size



Luxury



Sedan



SUVs

Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Trucks and Buses

Sales Channel

First Fit

Replacement

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Europe

EU-5

BENELUX

Russia

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Rest of South Asia

East Asia

China

South Korea

Japan

MEA

GCC

Turkey

Northern Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA

We Offer Tailor-made Solutions to fit your Requirements, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11934

Find More Valuable Insights on Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market

FMI in its new market research study, offers an unbiased analysis of the automotive exterior trim parts market which comprises global industry analysis for 2015–2019 and opportunity assessment for the 2020–2030. The report offers complete analysis on global automotive exterior trim parts market through four different categories – By Product Type, By Vehicle Type, By Sales Channel and region. The global automotive exterior trim parts market study provides information of pricing by different life cycle analysis, product life cycle, key market trends and technologies which are being implemented in the production of the automotive exterior trim parts and product adoption in varied end use industries.

Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Automotive & Transportation Landscape

Automotive Load Floor Market: FMI's recently published report on the automotive load floor market offers a bird's-eye view of the future growth predictions during the 2020-2030 forecast period, taking into account the historical and current growth parameters across prominent segments and regions.

ADAS Sensors Market: The global advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) sensors market shall expand at an astounding rate during the upcoming decade, concludes FMI in its recently published report on the topic.

Automotive Coolant Aftermarket: FMI's automotive coolant aftermarket research report analyzes the revenue and growth prospects for the 2020-2030 assessment period, across the following segments: product type, vehicle type, sales channel and region.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-exterior-trim-parts-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/automotive-exterior-trim-parts-market

SOURCE Future Market Insights