AvaTrade Announces a New Regulation Under Abu Dhabi Global Markets

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AvaTrade, the leading forex and CFD broker, is proud to announce today the newest licenced company within the Ava Group – 'AvaTrade Middle East Ltd (FSPN 190018) – which will be regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Markets ('ADGM') Financial Regulatory Services Authority ('FRSA').

As a leading player in the financial markets, AvaTrade is one of the most regulated brokers in the industry. Adding Abu Dhabi's Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), with the group's 9th global licence to the company's vast regulatory network, is considered a major milestone for the broker.

AvaTrade's CEO, Mr. Daire Ferguson, explains: "We are delighted to allow even more traders and business partners in the Middle East to enjoy everything we have to offer; from innovative technologies, state-of the-art mobile applications, Islamic accounts, lucrative affiliation programmes and superb trading conditions. This new ADGM regulation is yet another one of many exciting endeavours AvaTrade is pursuing."

The Abu Dhabi Global Market Authorities (ADGM) has issued AvaTrade with a full Category 3A licence (No. 190018) to service both Retail & Professional clients license; the first broker ever to be issued with such a licence. This provides the Ava Group with an excellent opportunity to further strengthen the AvaTrade brand in the Middle East as a whole and the UAE in particular, whilst giving AvaTrade's clients the knowledge and security that they will be serviced by one of the most globally regulated brokers.

The new AvaTrade Abu Dhabi office, located in the Abu Dhabi Global Market Square, will be led by Senior Executive Officer, Mohamed Ahmed. "Mohamed brings vast experience in the financial field, and we are certain he will be a true asset for the AvaTrade brand and our local clientele in the region" added Ferguson.

"As a global Manchester City FC partner, which is also headquartered in Abu Dhabi - it seems fitting for AvaTrade to establish a physical presence in Abu Dhabi and the UAE – as part of our longer-term strategic objectives for the Arabic region".

