Bahwan CyberTek signs MoU with BITS Pilani, Dubai

Under the strategic partnership, BCT and BITS Pilani will work together to expand their understanding of digital technologies and collaborate to build future-fit solutions. The MoU opens avenues for students of BITS Pilani to explore internships at BCT helping them curate EdTech solutions. Additionally, the partnership promotes joint seminars and workshops, knowledge sharing, and review of academic materials.

Welcoming the MoU, Mr. Vish Srinivasan, Executive Vice President, BCT, said, "We are excited about this partnership and looking forward to deepening our ties with the student community in the Middle East. We're always exploring ideas, insights, and innovation that help our clients build future-fit businesses equipped with solutions for better experiences. This MoU is a step forward in that direction, sharing knowledge and transforming abstract ideas into reality."

Dr. Srinivasan Madapusi, Senior Professor Director, BITS-Pilani Dubai Campus, said, "This MoU will strengthen collaboration between industry and academia. Both parties aim to bring together their respective capabilities, resources and expertise and collaborate on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Our primary focus will be on developing applications that will aid in the resolution of real-world problems. We look forward to a mutually beneficial and synergistic partnership between the two institutions."

BCT has played an active role in creating knowledge pools to tackle the growing demands for emerging technologies like AI, ML, and IoT. In the past, BCT partnered with Anna University, Chennai, and set up the AU-BCT Kalam Centre of Excellence in the university's campus to train students in emerging technologies.

About Bahwan CyberTek

Established in 1999, Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) is a global provider of IP-based digital transformation solutions leveraging its portfolio of innovative IP in the areas of Digital Experience, Predictive Analytics, and Digital Journey Management across North America, the Middle East, Far East, Africa, and Asia. Driving innovation through outcome-based business models, proven and powerful IP solutions, BCT is a trusted partner for over 1000+ customers, including Fortune 500 companies. With strong capabilities in digital technologies, BCT has over 3,000 associates with technical and domain expertise, delivering solutions to the Oil & Gas, Telecom, Power, Government, Banking, Retail, and SCM / Logistics verticals. Learn more about Bahwan CyberTek at www.bahwancybertek.com

About BITS Pilani

BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, established in the year 2000, is the only offshore campus of Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani), India, the most reputed and top ranking private university in India. It also has campuses at Goa and Hyderabad, apart from the flagship campus at Pilani, Rajasthan. BITS Pilani is identified and recognized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD) of Govt. of India as an Institute of Eminence (IOE) in 2018. BITS Pilani is accredited by National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC) in 2016 with 'A' Grade. The Institute offers Bachelors of Engineering (B.E.) Degree in Computer Science, Civil Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communications Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Biotechnology.

It also offers post-graduate degrees in Microelectronics, Electrical Engineering with specialization in Power Electronics & Drives, Design Engineering, Software Systems, and MBA, and Doctoral degree in all disciplines. The department of Biotechnology, established in 2007 at Dubai Campus, offers B.E. Biotechnology and doctoral degree program. Learn more about BITS Pilani, Dubai https://universe.bits-pilani.ac.in/dubai/

