Banggood Kicks Off Summer Prime Sale with Banggood Gift Card Launched in the Middle East

GUANGZHOU, China, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To reward user loyalty, Banggood launched its 2021 Summer Prime Sale which lasts from July 7 at 11AM Saudi Arabia/12 noon UAE to July 10 at 11AM Saudi Arabia/12 noon UAE, with discounts as much as 70% off. As part of the promotion, Banggood launched the Banggood Gift Card in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The card can be used to purchase all products in Banggood, the global online shop.

New Banggood Gift Card launched

To provide users with a better shopping experience, Banggood launched a new electronic gift card (Banggood Gift Card) as part of the summer promotion. Delivered via email, the card is redeemable towards millions of items shop-wide at Banggood.com, including the latest Lenovo Bluetooth headset, 70mai car recorder and other top-selling items.

The card comes in 4 distinct designs - the Thank-You Card, the Birthday Card and the Eid Mubarak Card in addition to the standard version featuring the Banggood logo, with 6 denominations from $20 to $150, to serve the different needs of customers.

The Banggood Gift Card becomes available now in two countries, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and will be launched in more countries in the near future.

Please click here for more information about the card.

Summer Prime Sale kicks off with discounts as much as 70% off

Banggood officially rolled out its "Shop Your Passion" Summer Prime Sale on 21 June, and followed with the 4-day worldwide promotion starting July 7 and ending July 10, during which shoppers can enjoy up to a 70% reduction in price. Banggood VIP members can lock in the "early bird" global discount starting from July 5 at 11AM Saudi Arabia/12 noon UAE.

In addition, Banggood launched the "$0.01 Super Snap Up" promotion as well as made available a special offer tailored to the Middle East market -- limited-time free shipping from local warehouses in four countries - Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman and Bahrain, assuring rapid delivery of goods, within 3-5 days after placing orders.

About Banggood

Banggood is a global leading online shop, offering millions of products that are well-selected. From consumer electronics, tools, home appliances, toys, sports, to clothing, everything could be delivered to one's front door with several clicks. For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/aboutBanggood.html

SOURCE Banggood