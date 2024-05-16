barq and TerraPay Forge a Strategic Partnership

16 May, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the days of Seamless 2024 exhibition in Dubai, the fintech application barq and TerraPay, a global money movement company signed a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to provide fast and secure international money transfer services.

Mr. Ahmed Alenazi, CEO of barq, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to collaborate with TerraPay to enhance our international money transfer services. This alliance reflects our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."

Ani Sane, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer - TerraPay, commented, "This partnership is not just another agreement; it is a testament to our commitment to supporting promising projects in Saudi Arabia like barq. Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver fast, efficient, and secure international money transfer services that adhere to global standards."

Supported by TerraPay's extensive global payments network, this agreement aligns with barq's efforts to expand its service offerings, catering to customer needs and keeping pace with the growth of the fintech sector, both within and beyond the Kingdom.

barq received a license from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) in January of this year. Developed in Riyadh by Saudi talent, barq is expected to revolutionize the Kingdom's fintech sector in the coming years. This is due to its unique services, secure payment methods, and the expertise of its team.

