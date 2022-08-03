Black Buffalo 3D Announces Strategic Partnership with Presidio Advisors for 3D Construction Printing in the Middle East

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. and DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Buffalo 3D Corporation has announced a strategic partnership agreement with Presidio, granting Presidio Advisors distribution rights for Black Buffalo 3D's NEXCON 3D construction printers, structural inks and related equipment in the Middle East. This partnership strengthens the ability of Black Buffalo 3D to address growing global demand for its large-scale 3D construction equipment and materials.

BB3D's modular NEXCON 3D construction printer show configured to single story height at the PA headquarters. Black Buffalo 3D signs partnership with Presidio for distribution rights and support for the Middle East Region.

Black Buffalo 3D continues to establish itself as a leader in construction technology and materials science. Over the past few years, the company has developed large scale modular 3D construction printers and the world's first structural concrete "ink" designed to meet requirements for ICC-ES AC-509 testing. Black Buffalo 3D continues to innovate its equipment and materials to increase 3D printing adoption in the construction industry. The company's NEXCON printers are being sold currently, and partnerships such as this will accelerate adoption of this new technology globally.

Presidio is focused on innovation in the real estate and construction sector, including leveraging technology, robotics and blockchain to modernize and scale the industry. Presidio supports rapid, lower cost construction and sustainable development. Their initial regional focus will be on the Saudi, Turkey, North Africa, UAE, and Egyptian markets.

"Presidio brings with it a wealth of expertise in sales, distribution, and promotion of new technology in the Middle East." states Michael Woods, CEO/COO of Black Buffalo 3D. "This agreement will allow us to better serve companies looking to move into 3D construction with local representation and support as we grow Black Buffalo 3D's global footprint."

Presidio's Chief of Innovation Jourdan Younis states, "The Middle East has a huge demand for efficient, low-cost sustainable housing development. Presidio's 15+ years of expertise in innovative sustainable construction and technical design in the region make Presidio and Black Buffalo ideal partners to further the global expansion of the company. We will meet this demand head-on with the rapid scaling and deployment of 3D construction printers and technology."

About Black Buffalo 3D Corporation

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation (https://www.bb3d.io) is the PA based subsidiary of Big Sun Holdings Group, Inc.—with locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. Black Buffalo 3D is poised to revolutionize construction and become the leading global provider of 3D construction printers (3DCP) from one to 3 stories, proprietary construction "ink" (Planitop 3D) and 3D print construction consulting services. NEXCON printers are now available for rent, lease, financing, and purchase globally. Print smart and sustainable infrastructure on-demand with Black Buffalo 3D NEXCON printers.

Media contact:

Peter Cooperman

[email protected]

(646) 491-9860

About Presidio Advisors DWC, LLC

Presidio' Advisors' (https://www.presidioinvest.com) Venture Capital and Advisory teams give us the opportunity to work with people who mirror our commitment to transforming the Built Environment. Presidio is a leader in using and investing in companies that utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, and robotics to help revolutionize the way we think about buildings and sustainability. We do this by consulting for and partnering with highly promising companies that are changing their industries in the EMEA region. Presidio specializes in the CleanTech, PropTech and renewable energy sectors, and has a wealth of experience in supporting early-stage existing businesses and in facilitating the growth of pioneering projects.

Media Contact:

Presidio Advisors DWC, LLC

Camilla af Hällström

+971 50 713 4582

[email protected]

