Bybit Introduces AED Trading Pairs, Enabling Direct Crypto Trading Using UAE Dirhams

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of AED trading pairs, allowing users to trade supported digital assets directly using AED balances deposited via local UAE bank accounts.

The new offering enables eligible users to trade in AED directly without first converting funds into another currency, simplifying access to digital asset markets through a more localized and seamless experience. With this update, AED balances deposited through UAE bank transfers can be used instantly for trading on Bybit.

At launch, the following AED trading pairs will be available:

USDT/AED

BTC/AED

ETH/AED

SOL/AED

Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. To explore AED spot trading on Bybit, users may visit: www.bybit.com/en/trade/spot/USDT/AED

Local Currency Support, Global Access

The introduction of AED trading pairs reflects a broader industry trend toward integrating local currencies into digital asset platforms. By enabling direct trading in AED, the platform reduces friction associated with currency conversions and aligns more closely with the needs of users in the UAE.

This development also supports the growing demand for regulated, transparent, and locally integrated financial infrastructure, as digital assets continue to mature as part of the global financial ecosystem.

Bridging Traditional Banking and Digital Assets

Bybit's AED trading pairs are supported by local UAE bank transfer functionality. The new and compliant on-ramp channel will allow eligible users to fund their accounts directly from domestic bank accounts. Once credited, AED balances can be used immediately to trade supported spot pairs, improving efficiency and accessibility.

The integration of local banking rails with digital asset trading reflects the ongoing convergence between traditional financial systems and digital finance, particularly in markets with clear regulatory frameworks and strong financial infrastructure.

"Being able to offer AED service to our local users carries significance beyond an improvement in user experience," said Derek Dai, Regional Head of MENA at Bybit. "As regional demand for digital asset services grows, local currency on-ramp, off-ramp, and trading play an increasingly important role in supporting responsible market participation. We will continue to expand our products and services within the orbit of compliance here in the UAE."

Boasting one of the most sophisticated and comprehensive digital asset regulatory frameworks in the world, the UAE is a leader in crypto adoption both regionally and globally. The launch of AED trading pairs is part of Bybit's continued efforts to broaden market access and enhance user experience through localized offerings.

To help users get started, Bybit provides a dedicated guide explaining how to deposit AED through local UAE banks.

For users looking to understand how AED Spot trading works step by step, a detailed guide is available on Bybit.

Terms and conditions apply. For details of eligibility and restrictions, users may refer to the Bybit official website.

Disclaimer:

This event is available only to users registered under the CMA license who joined Bybit on or after January 19, 2026. Participation is subject to eligibility requirements. This event is not available to residents of Dubai.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

