C5i Launches Enterprise-Grade Platform Agent5i to Unlock Business Value at Scale

The new enterprise-grade platform establishes a governance-first foundation, empowering businesses to integrate autonomous agents and confidently scale mission-critical workflows securely.

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI and analytics company, C5i, today announced the launch of Agent5i, its enterprise-grade platform designed to help organizations confidently operationalize and scale agentic AI across their business.

Purpose-built for real-world business environments, Agent5i unifies planning, intelligence, governance, and systems integration, enabling companies to automate critical decisions and workflows for maximum business impact.

As organizations accelerate investments in autonomous agents and workflows, many continue to wrestle with challenges around reimagining processes, reliability, safety, context management, and integration with existing systems. Agent5i addresses these challenges by offering an end-to-end platform that transforms business intent into governed, intelligent workflows that operate with consistency and compliance. Its powerful semantic architecture ensures that every agent and workflow interprets business rules and data uniformly, reducing ambiguity and enabling predictable performance across the enterprise.

With Agent5i, enterprises can plan, design, orchestrate, deploy, monitor, and continuously optimize agentic systems that align with their operational realities. From the initial planning stage, the platform translates business goals into auditable, reimagined workflows enriched with domain context, regulatory constraints, cost transparency, and human oversight. Developers benefit from a unified environment that accelerates agent creation, streamlines testing and approvals, and ensures adherence to enterprise policies. Once in production, businesses gain complete observability into agent behavior, performance, cost drivers, and outcomes, supported by automated tuning patterns that steadily improve reliability and efficiency.

This comprehensive lifecycle approach allows enterprises to move beyond AI pilots and achieve full-scale operational AI. Agent5i includes more than 150 connectors and a unified tool ecosystem, enabling it to integrate directly into key business platforms such as ERP, CRM, and data warehouses. The result is a seamless bridge between structured and unstructured data, business logic, operational systems, and real-time decision flows. This seamless connection allows AI agents to operate within the same environment as human teams, creating a vital bridge between structured data, business logic, and real-time decision flows – a critical step toward connected, end-to-end automation.

C5i's work with Fortune 500 organizations underscores the transformative potential of enterprise-grade agentic AI: faster turnaround of processes, and millions in identified cost and revenue impact through more accurate, contextualized decision making and deployment. With Agent5i, enterprises can now scale these outcomes across all functions, from finance and supply chain to marketing, operations, human resources, and customer service.

What truly distinguishes Agent5i is the context and predefined agent libraries and flows that have been built into it for specific industries and business functions, based on the domain knowledge from years of work that C5i has been doing across global enterprise clients. Agent5i has a strong governance system where every decision, action, and interaction within an agentic system can be traced, validated, and audited. This creates a controlled AI environment in which enterprises can scale automation without compromising on regulatory adherence or operational assurance.

"Agent5i is the architectural shift that defines the next decade of enterprise operations. It is not just about adopting AI, it is about establishing an autonomous, human-in-the-loop, trusted digital workforce that delivers hyper-scale efficiency and unlocks entirely new pathways to growth. We have built into it the context and domain we have gathered over the years for the specific industries and business functions that we understand well. Thereby, Agent5i gives a head start to clients in their building and adoption journey," said Ashwin Mittal, Executive Chairman of C5i.

Agent5i is now available globally for cloud, hybrid, and on-premise deployments.

About C5i

C5i is a pure-play AI & Analytics provider that combines the power of human perspective with AI technology to deliver trustworthy intelligence to global corporations. The company drives value through a comprehensive solution set, integrating multifunctional teams that have technical and business domain expertise with a robust suite of products, solutions, and services tailored for various horizontal and industry-specific use cases. At the core, C5i's focus is to deliver business impact at speed and scale by driving adoption of AI-assisted decision-making.

C5i caters to some of the world's largest enterprises, including many Fortune 500 companies. The company's clients include 4 of the top 7 companies in the world by market cap, 6 of the top 10 CPG companies in the world, and 5 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world. C5i has been recognized by leading industry analysts like Gartner, Forrester, and Everest Group for its Analytics and AI capabilities and proprietary AI-based solutions.

