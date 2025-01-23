Under the theme ''The Power to Move', Canon has showcased a comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end digital printing solutions across interior décor, publishing, packaging, and commercial print sectors.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme 'The Power to Move', Canon, as the headline sponsor of Gulf Print & Pack (GPP) KSA 2025, recently revealed its most advanced suite of digital printing innovations in Riyadh. At the event, Canon also hosted the Middle East premiere of its groundbreaking 'World Unseen' initiative, marking a significant step forward in both technological advancement and inclusive development.

Canon unveils next-generation printing solutions and pioneering inclusive initiative at Gulf Print & Pack KSA 2025

At GPP KSA 2025, which took place from January 14-16, 2025, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, Canon unveiled a line-up of industry leading products and solutions to address the burgeoning opportunities in Saudi Arabia's commercial and package printing sectors. As a leading global provider of end-to-end, digital production print solutions and services, Canon highlighted its latest enabling technologies in collaboration with partners, presenting real-life customer solutions and inspiring visitors through curated workflows.

Shadi Bakhour, B2B Business Unit Director, Canon Middle East, said: "We're delighted to have showcased Canon's innovative solutions at Gulf Print & Pack 2025 in Riyadh, bringing a selection of technologies and support services we highlighted at DRUPA to the Middle East. Through our 'Power to Move' theme, we're proud to have demonstrated how the power of print can evoke emotions, inspire positive change, and drive business growth through its transformative technologies, expertise, and support in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East."

Canon's presentation aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's aspirations for economic diversification and technological leadership while celebrating a milestone achievement in local expertise development through the inaugural graduation of the Canon Printing Consultant Program (CPC). Following the graduation of Canon's first group from the Canon Printing Consultant Program (CPC Program), the consultants can share more in-depth and technical knowledge with businesses across key sectors like commercial printing, publishing, décor, packaging, and corporate in-house printing. This will be instrumental in supporting the Kingdom's evolving print and packaging industry and its digital transformation.

Canon's interior décor portfolio presented a unique integration of the Arizona series for precision rigid media applications, the advanced UVgel/Colorado M-series for high-volume roll-to-roll production, and the refined imagePROGRAF series for premium artistic expression. These solutions are orchestrated through the intelligent PRISMA XL Suite software, enabling seamless workflow optimization.

The publishing sector showcased Canon's mastery of end-to-end book production, featuring the state-of-the-art VP 6330 TITAN and imagePRESS V1000 for superior color reproduction, complemented by the industrial-strength ColorStream 8000 series for unprecedented productivity.

In the packaging domain, Canon demonstrated its strategic advancement into digital solutions through the innovative UVgel Packaging Factory built on the Colorado M-series and Neolt technology and the versatile Arizona 1360 FLXflow. These technologies represent a significant leap forward in addressing the evolving demands for agile, short-run packaging production.

The commercial print and promotional communications showcase featured virtual demonstrations of Canon's flagship systems, the ProStream 2000 and VarioPRINT iX3200, alongside the versatile imagePRESS 1350. These solutions exemplify Canon's expertise in delivering personalized communications that resonate across multiple channels.

The regional debut of Canon's 'World Unseen' initiative at GPP KSA 2025 represented a revolutionary approach to experiencing imagery. Developed through strategic collaboration with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), this immersive exhibition transcends traditional visual boundaries, offering people with sight loss a multi-sensory journey that reimagines how we connect with images. This initiative demonstrates Canon's commitment to making visual experiences accessible to all while showcasing the profound emotional impact of innovative printing technologies.

Since establishing its direct presence in Saudi Arabia in 2018, Canon has achieved remarkable growth, maintaining a consistent 30% annual growth rate and surpassing its workforce development target of 300 employees by 2023. The company's commitment to the Kingdom is further demonstrated by its substantial investment exceeding 50 million dollars, which has facilitated the establishment of strategic facilities in Jeddah, Khobar, and Riyadh, including the region's premier customer experience center.

For more information about Canon's innovative solutions and services, visit www.canon-me.com.

